Maruti Suzuki Launches A New Innovative Mobile Training Centre

Recently, Maruti Suzuki India launched an innovative concept to help improve the skills and capabilities of employees. This unique “Skill on Wheels” mobile training centre will reach out to Maruti Suzuki dealerships located across Delhi NCR region to provide training, to their employees, at their doorstep. This initiative is conceptualized and executed by Maruti’s Center for Excellence (MACE), which is a society formed by Maruti Suzuki India Limited and 21 of its vendor partners.

This mobile centre will provide training in areas of Preventive and Predictive Maintenance, Low-Cost Automation and Energy Management. Additionally, the mobilized facility is also equipped to provide training in Safety, Quality and soft skills. Apart from the other benefits, the vendor partners have also majorly benefitted from this training initiative. At the end of March 2019, MACE had managed to train over 70,000 employees of its vendor partners, resulting in over 90,000 man-days of training. The training initiative has helped over 740 Maruti Suzuki suppliers spread across the country.

MACE was set up in 2004 as an initiative by Maruti Suzuki and a group of vendor partners. Its mission was to achieve world-class levels in Quality, Cost and Technology by upgrading the skills of the human capital of its vendors and dealer partners. MACE supports suppliers in the areas of Safety, Manufacturing System Development, Manufacturing Excellence and Human Capital Development, and Consultancy and Training. MACE has also designed several customized technical and behavioural training programs to facilitate the suppliers with the know-how to help them achieve maximum productivity.

Talking about the initiative, Mr Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are pleased to start this unique initiative. Offering quality products and services to customers is of prime importance for us. The product and component quality levels can be met only if we have skilled manpower across manufacturing facilities, at Maruti Suzuki as well as our supplier partners. The new “Skill on Wheels” will reach locations across the automobile belt in Delhi NCR, to give an opportunity to train and enhance skill levels of employees of vendor partners. We are confident that our vendors will value this well-equipped training facility at their doorstep and benefit from this initiative. Such a customized mobile training centre shall make learning accessible to suppliers in remote areas and to those who are not able to relieve their personnel for such training in a normal routine.”