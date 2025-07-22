Steelbird SXE Helmet: India’s First TPE Safety Tech, Dual-Certified & Priced at ₹3599!

4-Point Overview
- India’s first motorcycle helmet to feature TPE Energy Absorber tech for added head safety
- Meets both BIS (India) and DOT (USA) safety certifications
- Comes with dual visors, breathable liner, noise control, and reflective panels for night safety
- Priced from just ₹3599 with over 13 color combos and all sizes from S to XL
Safety Upgraded for Everyone – Now with Global Standards
Gone are the days when a helmet was just a legal requirement. Today’s riders want more—more safety, more comfort, and yes, more style. Enter the Steelbird SXE, a game-changer in India’s helmet scene that brings global-level protection at an affordable price of ₹3599. And here’s the twist: it’s India’s first helmet with TPE (Thermoplastic Elastomer) energy-absorbing technology — the same advanced protection used in premium international helmets.
What is TPE and Why It Matters
TPE (Thermoplastic Elastomer) is a special shock-absorbing layer inside the helmet that cuts down impact and rotation forces by up to 20%, helping reduce the risk of brain injuries.
Think of it as an extra cushion of safety between your head and the road.
What Makes the SXE So Special?
The SXE helmet is built with a high-impact ABS outer shell reinforced with fiber composites. That already sounds strong — but Steelbird takes it further by adding a multi-layered liner system inside. Here’s what it includes:
- A Black EPS liner (your standard foam protection)
- A TPE layer that absorbs rotational forces and high-speed crash energy
- And a thermoformed interior that keeps its shape even after daily use
This combination ensures 20% better impact control, especially during angled crashes, reducing the risk of traumatic brain injuries (TBI). That’s not just tech — that’s peace of mind.
Comfort That Keeps You Going
Steelbird didn’t just stop at protection. The SXE is made to be rider-friendly in every way:
- Aerodynamic design helps reduce wind drag and fatigue on long rides
- Airflow ventilation system keeps your head cool with multiple intake/exhaust vents
- Noise-dampening shell minimizes road and wind noise
- Breathable, hypoallergenic liner keeps things fresh — even during sweaty summer rides
Plus, it comes with reflective fabric strips (including around the neck area) to keep you visible in low light. Small touches, big safety.
Dual Visor, Fog-Free Vision
The SXE includes a dual visor system:
- A clear outer visor
- A smoke inner sun visor
Switch from day to night, sun to rain — without needing to change visors manually. It’s also Pinlock-ready, meaning you can install an anti-fog insert for all-weather visibility.
Certified Globally, Designed Locally
Steelbird SXE is dual certified:
- BIS IS 4151:2015 (India)
- DOT FMVSS 218 (USA)
This ensures the helmet meets international safety standards — something budget helmets usually skip. From everyday commuters to highway riders, this one’s built for every Indian road warrior.
Personalize Your Protection
Steelbird knows style matters. The SXE is available in:
- 13+ vibrant colors
- Two variants – sleek painted or bold graphic decal
- Four sizes – S (560mm), M (580mm), L (600mm), XL (620mm)
So no matter your head size or vibe, you’ll find your perfect fit.
Summary Table
|Feature
|Details
|Price
|Starts at ₹3599
|Shell
|ABS + fiber composite
|Liner
|EPS + TPE + Thermoformed padding
|Safety
|BIS + DOT Certified
|Ventilation
|Intake & exhaust vents
|Visors
|Dual visor + Pinlock-ready
|Comfort
|Breathable, washable, anti-allergy padding
|Sizes
|S, M, L, XL
|Colors
|13+ combinations
Conclusion: Made for India, Ready for the World
With the SXE, Steelbird isn’t just offering another helmet — it’s offering a new standard in two-wheeler safety. TPE tech, global certification, stylish design, and serious comfort — all starting at just ₹3599.
Built for the bumpy, busy, and bold Indian roads, the SXE proves that cutting-edge safety doesn’t need a five-figure price tag. Whether you’re zipping through city traffic or hitting the highway, the SXE is ready to ride with you.