Maruti Suzuki Hits 5,500 Service Touchpoints: Because Peace of Mind Should Never Be Out of Reach

Quick Overview
- Maruti Suzuki now has 5,500 authorized service touchpoints across India.
- Newest one opened in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
- The brand now runs 40,000+ service bays, capable of handling 3 crore vehicles yearly.
- In FY2024-25 alone, over 2.7 crore cars were serviced — the highest ever.
- Targeting 500 new touchpoints in FY2025-26; 91 already opened this year.
Intro: For Every Road You Take, There’s a Maruti Workshop Nearby
Buying a car is about more than just horsepower, mileage, or shiny features. For many Indian families, it’s also about one very real concern: Where will I get it serviced when something goes wrong?
That’s exactly what Maruti Suzuki is answering — loud and clear.
With the grand opening of its 5,500th service touchpoint, this time in Udaipur, the brand isn’t just expanding — it’s making a promise. A promise that whether you’re in a city, small town, or deep into the countryside, Maruti’s support is always nearby.
What’s a Service Touchpoint Anyway?
It’s simple — a Maruti service touchpoint is your go-to place when your car needs attention. From regular maintenance and minor repairs to full servicing and accident support, these authorized centers are designed to offer genuine, reliable, and affordable care.
Run either by Maruti Suzuki or through its massive network of dealer partners, these centers are trained to keep your car in top shape — without cutting corners.
The Numbers Tell the Story
|Key Details
|Figures
|Total Service Touchpoints (India)
|5,500 (across 2,764 cities)
|Latest Center
|Udaipur, Rajasthan
|Total Service Bays
|40,000+
|Annual Service Capacity
|3 crore cars
|Vehicles Serviced in FY24-25
|2.7+ crore (record-breaking)
|New Workshops Added in FY24-25
|460 (more than one per day!)
|Planned for FY25-26
|500 more, with 91 already opened
Leadership Speaks: Why This Milestone Matters
Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India, explained the brand’s mission beautifully:
“Customers don’t just look for the car. They look for support. A service workshop that’s nearby, reliable, and reasonably priced — that’s peace of mind. And that’s what we’re delivering.”
He also shared that the company added one new service center every single day last year — a staggering pace. And they’re not slowing down. 500 new centers are planned for FY2025-26.
This is Maruti doubling down on its people-first approach — not just selling cars but supporting every customer long after the purchase.
What This Means for You
This isn’t just a corporate milestone — it’s something that directly benefits you as a car owner:
- No more long drives just to find a workshop.
- Faster service with 40,000+ bays cutting wait times.
- Genuine parts, trained professionals, and standard pricing.
- Better resale value when your car has a proper service history.
It means less worry, more convenience, and the comfort of knowing help is always around the corner — even in the most remote places.
Conclusion: Where Reliability Meets Reach
In a country as vast and diverse as India, reliability can’t just live in metros — it has to stretch to every lane and by-lane. And that’s exactly what Maruti Suzuki is doing with its ever-growing service network.
From Udaipur to Udupi, from Manipur to Mumbai — peace of mind now comes with every Maruti car key.
This isn’t just a service update. It’s a quiet revolution in customer care.