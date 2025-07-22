Top 5 Monsoon-Ready Used SUVs with Good Ground Clearance

Monsoon drives can be refreshing and scenic — unless you’re caught in waterlogged streets or bumpy trails! Whether you’re planning a weekend escape or simply upgrading your ride, here are 5 reliable used SUVs that can take on the monsoon with confidence:
Mahindra Thar (2nd Gen)
A true off-road icon, the second-gen Thar is designed to conquer tough terrain, potholes, and flooded roads with ease. Its elevated stance and rugged build make it ideal for monsoon drives.
Key Highlights:
Ground Clearance: 226 mm
Engine Options: 2.0L petrol / 2.2L diesel
Mileage: 13–15 km/l
Seating Capacity: 4
Toyota Fortuner
Known for its commanding road presence and robust build, the Fortuner is a favourite among SUV enthusiasts, especially during monsoons. Its high ground clearance makes it easy to drive through waterlogged roads without any hassle.
Key Highlights:
Ground Clearance: 225 mm
Engine Options: 2.7L petrol / 2.8L diesel
Mileage: 10–14 km/l
Seating Capacity: 7
Tata Nexon
Perfect for city and highway alike, the Nexon offers the ideal mix of comfort, ground clearance, and mileage. A smart and reliable choice for hassle-free monsoon driving.
Key Highlights:
Ground Clearance: 209 mm
Engine Options: 1.2L turbo petrol / 1.5L diesel
Mileage: 17–21 km/l
Seating Capacity: 5
Hyundai Creta
The Creta combines stylish design with generous ground clearance. The Creta is a dependable urban SUV that handles waterlogged streets and monsoon downpours with ease.
Key Highlights:
Ground Clearance: 190 mm
Engine Options: 1.5L petrol/diesel
Mileage: 16–21 km/l
Seating Capacity: 5
Kia Seltos
With its sturdy build and right ground clearance, the Seltos is well-equipped to navigate monsoon challenges while delivering a smooth, comfortable, and performance-driven ride.
Key Highlights:
Ground Clearance: 190 mm
Engine Options: 1.5L petrol/diesel
Mileage: 17–21 km/l
Seating Capacity: 5
Whether you’re looking for safety, performance, or confidence during the rains, these SUVs offer great ground clearance to tackle monsoons. With a wide range of trusted listings, OLX India makes it easy to find your perfect match.