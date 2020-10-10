Steady Run For Hero MotoSports Team Rally In Stage 3 Of Andalucian Rally

Hero MotoSports Team Rally continued its steady run at the Andalucia Rally today with all three riders successfully completing the third stage. Joaquim Rodrigues, who faced a technical snag in stage 2, came back strongly today and clocked an impressive time to finish the stage at the 18th place. C S Santosh continued to ride with confidence and finished the stage in the 20th place.

Joaquim Rodrigues, Rider, Hero MotoSports Team Rally: “It was a good day for me. I decided to ride in a calm manner and support my teammates. I helped Sebastian fix his bike and then followed him to the finish line. It has been a very useful race so far for the team with all the learnings and testing we have been able to do here.”

Despite losing some time due to a bike issue today, Sebastian Buhler soon regained the momentum to finish the stage at 24th place. With only one more day left in the Rally, Hero MotoSports Team Rally is well placed in the overall rankings with Buhler at 18th, Santosh at 21st and JRod at 27th positions.

Sebastian Buhler, Rider, Hero MotoSports Team Rally: “Today’s stage was very fast as we had many open tracks to go full throttle. In the beginning, I had an issue with my bike but I managed to fix it with the help of Joaquim and got back to riding. I lost some time there and yet it was a good result as I managed to solve the problem and bring the bike to the finish line.”

Today’s stage of the Rally was completely different from the previous ones, offering open and faster tracks with lesser vegetation. The last stage of the Rally will take the competitors for a total run of 220 kms including a relatively shorter 178 kms of Special Stage.

C S Santosh, Rider, Hero MotoSports Team Rally: “Today’s stage was really fast and eventful. I felt good and better than the past two days. I had a little crash and deployed my Air-Bag for the first time. I can vouch that it is a very good introduction to the gear for enhancing rider safety. It has been a good rally so far with lots of learnings. Looking forward to one last stage here tomorrow.”