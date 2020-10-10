Hero MotoCorp Launches 24×7 Road-Side-Assistance Program

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has introduced a 24×7 Roadside Assistance (RSA) program for its customers. With this latest convenience service, Hero customers will be able to ride across the country without any worries.

The RSA program will provide 24×7 assistance to customers all across India. Customer will be able to easily access the RSA through the toll-free number or through the Hero Customer App. Customers will get the following benefits from the RSA program –

On-call Support

Repair on spot

Tow to the nearest Hero workshop

Fuel Delivery in case of fuel run-out

Flat tyre Support

Battery Jump Start

Accidental Assistance (on demand)

Key Retrieval Support

Customer can enroll themselves for the RSA program through their nearest Hero MotoCorp authorized channel-partner at an inaugural price of Rs 350/- for the annual subscription. This exclusive service will be available on the company’s premium range of motorcycles, which includes the latest variants of Xtreme 160R, Xtreme 200S & XPulse 200. The RSA will be complimentary for a period of one year on all these bikes. This scheme is effective from October 1, 2020.

Hero MotoCorp is also organizing a Mega Service Carnival for its customers across the country. This initiative is being organized at authorized Hero customer touch points at more than 6000+ locations across the country till October 10, 2020.

As part of the carnival, customers will get the following benefits

Discount on Service Labour Charges

Free washing / Polishing / Nitrogen filling

Annual Maintenance Contract Package (Joyride)

Attractive Exchange offers up to Rs 3000 on a new vehicle purchase

Additional points for GoodLife customers

The carnival reaffirms Hero MotoCorp’s commitment, towards offering a delightful customer experience. Hero MotoCorp has also confirmed that it has lined up several new product launches in the coming weeks to gain the most out of the festive season and the rise in demand for a personal medium of transport, after the pandemic.

All these moves explains the fact that Hero MotoCorp is constantly engaged in providing a superior value to its customers through its products and services. With this latest convenience service, Hero customers will be able to ride across the country without any worry for aftersales service.