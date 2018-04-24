SPIED: Upcoming 2018 Suzuki Gixxer 155 And Gixxer SF ABS Spotted

The new Suzuki Gixxer range, equipped with the safety of ABS is just weeks away from India launch and the motorcycles were recently spotted by Autocar India. The motorcycles, as seen in the images, are ready to reach the showroom and it shouldn’t be long before Suzuki makes an official announcement about the availability of the new, ABS equipped Gixxer range.

The added safety net will push up the prices marginally so expect to see the new range carry a premium of upto INR 6,000-8,000 over the standard model. Currently, the new 2018 Suzuki Gixxer 155 is sold for INR 80,928 (ex-showroom, Delhi) while Gixxer SF costs INR 90,037 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The motorcycles will feature a rear disc brake and a single channel ABS, something that we’ve already seen on the Suzuki Intruder 155cc cruiser. Apart from the addition of ABS, there won’t be any mechanical or cosmetic changes to the motorcycles. Thus, the Gixxer and the Gixxer SF series would continue to use the 155cc engine with Suzuki’s Eco Performance (SEP) technology. The motorcycles would draw 14.2 bhp of power at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm from its 155cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine.

As aforementioned, we’re yet to hear any official launch date for the ABS equipped Gixxer range. We’d keep you posted with all the latest updates as and when they’re available.

Images via: Autocar India