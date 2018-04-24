Steelbird Bunker Rack Helmet Range Targets Royal Enfield And Cruiser Motorcycle Riders

Steelbird Hi-Tech India limited has released its new helmet model “Bunker Rack” which are specially crafted for Royal Enfield Riders and Cruiser motorcyclists.

Bunker Rack features a anti scratch visor, anti theft locking device, zipper neck pad to allow the rider to use if neck protection is required which otherwise can be removed; and a removable neck pad so that it can be washed and put back. Bunker Rack boasts of high-impact ABS which is aimed to provide resistance to any collision in case of a mishap.

Furthermore the new model utilizes multi-layer EPS (Thermocol) High Density and Low Density. It is designed for more safety with air channels for added comfort.

Another defining characteristic is the hygienic interior with multi-pore breathable padding which is anti-bacterial, anti-odor and anti-allergy coated. Hence it synergizes style and comfort.

It also features matt black painted ratchets/pivot kits and Classic and subtle Decal which Royal Enfield riders love. The cotton coated leather stitched board further gives it a superior and premium look and feel.

Bunker Rack is available in wide colour options to choose from such as bottle green, black, desert storm, maroon, matt desert storm, matt sports red, moon yellow, silver, white and Yamaha blue. With prices starting from INR 1,799 the new helmet range is available at all Steelbird outlets and online.

Check out more images of the Steelbird Bunker Rack helmets below: