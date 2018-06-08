2019 Jeep Renegade Revealed; Features Subtle Design Updates And New Engines

Jeep has revealed the 2019 Renegade crossover and the list of changes are rather subtle when compared to the outgoing version. The 2019 Renegade facelift (European-spec) made its debut at the 2018 Torino Motor Show held at Valentino Park, Italy. The photographs that are available at the moment are of the range-topping “Limited” variant.

As aforementioned, the list of updates to the visuals isn’t too long and the 2019 iteration of the Jeep Renegade features a more modern, LED headlights – in the same shape as the outgoing model – and a revised front bumper. The front bumper mounted fog lamps have been re-positioned too while the grille is slightly different as compared to the outgoing model. The side mounted blinkers now get a clear screen covers while the revised ORVM now come with integrated blinkers.

2019 Jeep Renegade

From the sides, the wheel design is evidently carried forward from the outgoing model as the 2019 Jeep Renegade continues to use the twin-five spoke alloys. The plastic cladding that runs through the sides and the roof-rails, too, are carried forward from the outgoing model. Visual upgrades to the rear aren’t too detailed either and the 2019 Jeep Renegade uses a revised tail-light, which looks more modern, and a updated bumper.

Photographs of the interior aren’t available at the moment but we’re sure we’d get those in the coming days along with a detailed release of all the changes made to the 2019 Jeep Renegade crossover.

Mechanical specifications would include new engines. So, the 2019 Jeep Renegade will be available with a three-cylinder 1.0-litre engine that develops 120 bhp and a 1.3-litre petrol unit in two different tunes – 150 bhp and 180 bhp. The details about the India-spec model are scarce but it will most likely be available with both the engine options.

The details, as aforementioned, are limited at the moment and we’d keep you posted with more updates as and when they’re available. Stay tuned.