Actor Bobby Deol Buys A Range Rover Sport Worth INR 1.20 Crore

Added in: Land Rover

Actor Bobby Deol has brought home a 2017 Range Rover Sport worth INR 1.20 crore (ex-showroom Mumbai). Deol, who was recently seen in Bollywood movie, Race 3, has purchased the 3.0-litre Diesel variant of the SUV. The 3.0-litre SDV6 diesel engine is tuned to deliver 306HP of power and has a claimed top speed of 130 mph (210 kmph). The actor recently took the delivery of the SUV in Mumbai and we stumbled upon the photograph courtesy Manish Dahake via Facebook.

Meanwhile, Jaguar Land Rover India had announced the commencement of bookings for the 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport back in April 2018. With the Model Year 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, the car maker has refined and honed its flagship models with technologies and features that have claimed to have raised the benchmark once again.

Read a detailed report on the 2018 Range Rover  Sport here

2018 Range Rover Sport

New for Model Year 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport are a host of design cues and features like:

  • Pixel-laser LED headlights that are brighter yet don’t dazzle oncoming traffic
  • New Atlas mesh grille design
  • Touch Pro Duo infotainment

The range of engines on the 2018 models include:

EnginePowerTorque
3.0 l TDV6190 kW / 258 hp600 Nm
4.4 l SDV8250 kW / 335 hp740 Nm
3.0 l V6 S/Charged250 kW / 335 hp450 Nm
5.0 l V8 S/Charged386 kW / 518 hp625 Nm

Check out more images of the new 2017 Range Rover Sport below: