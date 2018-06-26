Actor Bobby Deol Buys A Range Rover Sport Worth INR 1.20 Crore

Actor Bobby Deol has brought home a 2017 Range Rover Sport worth INR 1.20 crore (ex-showroom Mumbai). Deol, who was recently seen in Bollywood movie, Race 3, has purchased the 3.0-litre Diesel variant of the SUV. The 3.0-litre SDV6 diesel engine is tuned to deliver 306HP of power and has a claimed top speed of 130 mph (210 kmph). The actor recently took the delivery of the SUV in Mumbai and we stumbled upon the photograph courtesy Manish Dahake via Facebook.

Meanwhile, Jaguar Land Rover India had announced the commencement of bookings for the 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport back in April 2018. With the Model Year 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, the car maker has refined and honed its flagship models with technologies and features that have claimed to have raised the benchmark once again.

2018 Range Rover Sport

New for Model Year 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport are a host of design cues and features like:

Pixel-laser LED headlights that are brighter yet don’t dazzle oncoming traffic

New Atlas mesh grille design

Touch Pro Duo infotainment

The range of engines on the 2018 models include:

Engine Power Torque 3.0 l TDV6 190 kW / 258 hp 600 Nm 4.4 l SDV8 250 kW / 335 hp 740 Nm 3.0 l V6 S/Charged 250 kW / 335 hp 450 Nm 5.0 l V8 S/Charged 386 kW / 518 hp 625 Nm

