MG Motor Inaugurates Its First Manufacturing Facility In India

MG Motor inaugurated its first manufacturing facility in India, through a minimum initial investment of INR 2,000 crore. With an initial capacity of 80,000 units per annum in the first phase, MG Motor India will roll-out its first product from the plant in 2019.

The facility, spread over an area of 170 acres, will be completely revamped by MG Motor by 2019. The company has already hired an initial workforce of 70 employees at the plant. The facility will entail creation of significant number of jobs, apart from several additional indirect jobs in the state, as part of the Make in India and Skill India initiatives.

The greenfield facility was inaugurated with a puja ceremony during the occasion of Navratras, in the presence of all MG Motor India employees, MG Motor International employees and key representatives of the local administration including the Gujarat government.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said that today is a water-shed moment for the MG brand in India with the inauguration of their first-ever manufacturing facility. Overall, they aim to positively contribute to the ecosystem in Gujarat including all stakeholders by generating employment opportunities for local talent, leveraging the capable supplier base and contributing to the overall benefit of the society and community. The Morris Garages brand already has a huge resonance in India with at least 500 owners in India since 1924, when the brand was first established in the UK. These owners and many passionate fans have expressed their curiosity, keenly anticipating the brand’s return to India. The first product will roll out from here in 2019, blending MG’s true DNA with modern British design language.

P Balendran, Executive Director, MG Motor India, said, “We greatly appreciate the pro-active approach displayed by the Gujarat government in facilitating the smooth transfer approval of the Halol plant and granting us the required approvals to re-start the operations. With this, we are very proud to play our role to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, contributing to the overall positive and sustainable development of the society here. With the takeover and other transfer formalities having completed, we will start refurbishing the entire plant very soon, with MG’s state-of-the-art manufacturing tools, equipment and processes.”