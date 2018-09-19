Great News for Thrill Seekers in Bangaluru, Polaris Opens 84th Experience Zone

Polaris, a brand that pops right in your head when you see a slushy and rocky dirt track anywhere. The company recently opened up a second branch of the Dirt Mania Adventure in Bangaluru in partnership with Hip Café Hangout at Nandi, as a one-stop destination for thrill seekers. The track, located in Karahalli Cross, Hurlagurki, Karnataka, will offer a range of Polaris vehicles to enjoy on the dirt track which comprises slush pit, humps, sand and stones while also providing families a fun time. This would be the companies 84th experience centre in the country and will cater to enthusiasts of all age groups.

On the opening of the new experience zone, Mr Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director and Country Head, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd., said, “The addition of another PEZ in Bengaluru consolidates our position in the state of Karnataka. This reflects that the off-roading culture in India is at a rising trend and we are geared up to provide an unmatched experience to adventure sports enthusiasts. The PEZ concept is a perfect blend of pleasure and business. It not only acts as an arena for people to experience an off-road riding adventure but also provides a business opportunity to entrepreneurs, amusement park owners and corporate tycoons looking for adventure as a vertical.”

Also Read: Ducati India Concludes The First Edition Of DRE-Off Road Days

Polaris has been catering to this niche market of off-road vehicles, we were recently invited to the Polaris Experience zone in Pune, where vehicles designed to provide a smooth ride on uneven terrain conditions, are given to customers to have fun while offering a thrill of a lifetime. Polaris provides off-road vehicles in various work sectors which also include the department of defence, paramilitary forces, agriculture, entertainment and tourism. Apart from the 84 experience zones the company also owns twelve dealerships in the country and are the leaders of the off-road lifestyle experience in the country.