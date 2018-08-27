Kerala Floods: Bajaj Auto To Conduct Large Scale Free Service Camps

Bajaj Auto and its dealerships have organized free service camps across the state to provide free check-up and service of flood affected Bajaj bikes from Tuesday, 28 Aug 2018 to Tuesday, 04 Sept 2018. The camps will be conducted at all Bajaj motorcycle dealership locations in Kerala.

Bajaj motorcycle owners can bring in their flood affected bikes directly to their nearest authorized Bajaj Auto dealership. The vehicle will go through a free check-up followed by engine flushing in case of water ingression together with replacing minor affected components. Bajaj Auto dealerships shall waive the cost of oil change and minor parts such as filters and gaskets.

Speaking about the service camp, Eric Vas, President-Motorcycle Business, Bajaj Auto said that the devastating floods in Kerala have severely affected life and livelihood of the fellow countrymen. Bajaj Auto and its motorcycle dealerships shall ensure that all flood affected Bajaj bikes are made road worthy as quickly as possible so that full mobility is restored to Bajaj motorcycle owners.

To ensure timely repairs, the Company has moved required spare parts as well as additional technicians from Bajaj dealerships in neighboring states to ensure that all Bajaj motorcycles and their riders are back on the road at the earliest. Bajaj dealerships shall also facilitate Bajaj motorcycle owners prepare insurance claim documents in case of major damage.

