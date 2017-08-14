SPIED: Camouflaged Ford Figo Caught Wearing Polka Dots, is it the Figo Cross?

A hatchback which generously filled Ford’s coffers when it was first launched in India, the second-gen Ford Figo fell well short of filling in the shoes of its predecessor. Available in a 3-box Aspire and hatchback form, the Ford Figo is a highly rated and well-built vehicle which is a hoot to drive. But it has been finding it difficult to slug it out against feature packed rivals from the stables of Hyundai, Maruti and even Tata.

If this camouflaged example is any proof though, an update is on the cards and it looks like there are quite a few changes beneath all those polka dots. Although a closer look reveals that this particular Figo gets roof rails and has been underscored with black cladding which suggests that a Ford Figo Cross could be hitting showrooms in some time.

The front grille appears to be similar to the one on the hatchback but the air-intake seems to be different. Those masked headlights could be hiding DRLs or a smoked out treatment and may or may not look different than the one on the hatchback. It doesn’t appear that much will change at the back, although the split spoke alloy wheel pattern is definitely new. On the inside, the car could get much-needed updates in the form of a touchscreen infotainment system with CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The upholstery could also be different to go with the outdoorsy image.

Engine options will in all probability remain the same though and we expect this slightly jacked up Figo to be powered by 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. We hope they offer an automatic option for the latter though, which will uniquely enhance its appeal.

