SPIED: Bajaj Pulsar 150 with New Red Decals

The Pulsar 150 is one of the oldest production models in the Bajaj Pulsar family, it has received its fair share of updates and facelifts in the life of its production. A new set of spy images on the internet showcase, what appears to be, a limited edition of this bike. The pictures show the commuter scooter with red paint finishes all over. Parts like the fuel tank logos, grab rail, wheel rims, headlamp housing, centre panel and the 150 badges are all finished in a bright red. These spy images were taken at a Bajaj Dealership in the state of Tamil Nadu.

The bike seen in the spy shot is finished in a black paint scheme, suggesting that the limited edition would be made available only in that colour. With Diwali just around the corner, Bajaj may perhaps launch this edition as a Diwali surprise for its customers, offering some more oomph with the bike. The prices of the Pulsar 150 start at INR 75,072 and expect a small premium for this limited edition model.

No mechanical changes are seen in this so-called limited edition motorcycle, power would still come from the same 149 cc air cooled engine which generates 14 hp and 13.4 Nm of torque. The company offers the bike with the option of a rear disc brake as well for a small premium. Bajaj also is working on an ABS-equipped variant of the bike, which has to be done for all bikes above the 125 cc segment of bikes as part of a government rule. The Pulsar is offered with a rear drum brake as well to keep the price attractive for buyers. Suspension duties on the Bajaj Pulsar 150 are taken care of by twin telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear.

Image source: Rush Lane