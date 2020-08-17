Home News Specs Comparison: Renault Duster Turbo Vs Nissan Kicks Turbo

Specs Comparison: Renault Duster Turbo Vs Nissan Kicks Turbo Want a turbocharged, petrol-powered SUV? Should you buy the Nissan Kicks or the Renault Duster? To find out which car is best for you, we compare the two models on the basis of their Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, Colours and other specs.

The petrol-powered Renault Duster Turbo has finally been launched in India at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model with a 6-speed manual transmission. With this launch, this updated Duster has claimed the title of the most powerful SUV in the segment. The French carmaker has also declared that the Duster turbo petrol will be available across a total of five variants: Three with a manual gearbox and two variants with the X-Tronic CVT option. This makes it an interesting choice for anyone who is after some exciting performance and still wants an SUV. The Duster’s sorted ride and handling qualities should back that fact. The Nissan Kicks is also offered with the same engine and gearbox combination as the Duster Turbo Petrol. However, the former is a newer product, has a fresher design language and modern layout for its cabin. The Kicks is also better equipped in comparison to the Duster but more expensive. Engine and Transmission Renault Duster Turbo Nissan Kicks Turbo Engine 1330cc 1330cc Power 153.87bhp@5500rpm 153.87bhp@5500rpm Torque 254Nm 254Nm Transmission 6-speed manual/7-step CVT 6 speed-automatic/7-step CVT The Kicks and Duster both share the new DI Turbo petrol engine and even the power output and transmission options are the same. The unit also features Dual Variable Valve Timing (VVT) that help deliver higher torque at lower rpm and reduced emissions. The Duster Turbo petrol is rated for 16.5 kmpl for the manual transmission and 16.42 kmpl for the CVT version. Dimensions, Which One Looks and Feels Bigger? (All dimensions are in mm) Renault Duster Turbo Nissan Kicks Turbo Boot Space 475 400 Length 4360 4384 Width 1822 1813 Height 1695 1669 Ground Clearance 205 210 Wheelbase 2673 2673

In terms of dimensions and space inside, both the cars come close but still, Duster leads in boot space which could come handy for long trips. The wheelbase is the same while ground clearance slightly increases for the Kicks.

Features

The base variant of the BS6 Kicks SUV will come fitted with Nissan Connect with Smartwatch connectivity, LED headlights, tinted glass, Auto AC with rear AC vent, cooled glove box, Nissan’s unique twin parcel shelf, dual airbags, ABD+EBD, Brake Assist feature and electrically adjustable ORVM, impact sensing auto door unlock, speed sensing auto door unlock, and shark fin antenna. Other highlights include:

Automatic Headlamps

Front fog lamps with cornering function

Rain sensing wipers, push-button start

Advance A-IVI with in-built Voice recognition feature

Segment-leading ground clearance (210mm)

Least Turning Radius (5.2m)

Advanced I-SPVT technology for comfortable Ride

Four Airbags

ABS, EBD, Brake-Assist

Vehicle stability management system

Electronic stability control & Traction Control System

Hill Start Assist (HSA) & Cruise Control

Around view mirror

Remote engine start

Idle start-stop technology

Nissan Connect with Smartwatch connectivity

Automatic headlamp

Front fog lamp with cornering function

Rain-sensing wiper

Leather-wrapped dual-tone cabin

Leather-wrapped soft-touch dashboard

Dual-tone brown & black interior theme

Auto AC with Rear AC vent,

Cooled glove box

Nissan unique twin parcel shelf, dual airbag, ABS+EBD and Brake Assist feature,

Electrically adjustable ORVM

The Turbo Petrol Duster too isn’t far behind and gets things like Ice blue graphic instrument cluster with multi-information display, Illuminated glovebox, Speed limiter, Eco Guide, an Arkamys-tuned sound system, and a 17.64 cm touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution that comes with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice recognition and EcoGuide – a system that monitors driving patterns and provides guidelines to improve efficiency. is compliant with front, side & pedestrian crash norms, stipulated by the Indian authorities. It is equipped with Antilock-Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), driver and passenger airbags, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder & speed alert. All these safety features are standard across all versions of the Duster. Features such as Reverse Parking Camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill-Start Assist are also available on higher trim levels.

The Turbo petrol Duster now comes with remote Pre-Cooling function which allows the customers to switch on the engine and start the air conditioning even before entering the car with the key fob. To further enhance fuel efficiency and lower emissions, the turbo petrol Duster comes with Smart Start/Stop function which automatically switches off the engine when the car is stopped and re-starts on driver demand detection.

Variants and Prices

The Kicks is offered in XV, XV Premium, XV Premium (O) variants with a manual gearbox and XV, XV Premium with a new X-Tronic CVT. Prices start at INR 11.84 lakh for the base XV trim, going up to INR 14.14 lakh for the top-spec XV Premium trim with CVT. On the other hand, the Duster Turbo petrol is offered in RxE, RxS and RxZ trim levels with a manual gearbox and the turbo motor. RxS and RxZ trim levels also offer the option of a CVT automatic. Prices for the new Duster start at INR 10.49 lakh, topping out at INR 13.59 lakh for the top-spec RxZ trim with CVT. Clearly then, between the two, it’s the Duster which presents itself as a more value-for-money choice. However, if you’d like the cabin to appear a bit more premium and modern, it’s the Kicks which will offer you that.