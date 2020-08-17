Audi Announces #ReadyToDrive Service Campaign

Audi India has announced its #ReadyToDrive Campaign that comprises of several new service initiatives and after-sales benefits. In line with Audi India’s customer-centric approach, this campaign includes savings on the purchase of Audi Genuine Accessories and merchandise (including the online Audi Shop), accessories like brake pads, brake discs and brake pad sensors, my-Audi Connect (Dongle), Extended Warranty, Service plans and Comprehensive Service Value Package.

Some of the benefits under the campaign include a 20% savings on brake pads, brake discs and brake pad sensors and a 10% savings on Audi Genuine Accessories, Audi Collection and Audi merchandise for all models, including purchases made on the online ‘Audi Shop’.

An attractive 50% savings is also available on ‘my-Audi Connect’ (the Audi Dongle) for select cars, moreover, Audi also offers up to 20% savings on Extended Warranty and Service Plans which are applicable on select Audi cars. Also, to increase your joys and happiness even more Audi India has declared, cars older than five years at the start of the campaign are also eligible for a complimentary lube service.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “At Audi, the customer is at the heart of everything we do. In line with our overall business strategy, we are happy to announce a service-specific campaign that brings savings and a host of offers that will ease a return to normalcy in the post-lock-down period. All our workshops are fully sanitized and are constantly monitored to ensure that maximum hygiene is maintained at all times. We have seen increased after-sales activity over the last few weeks and we look forward to welcoming back our customers to our service centres. It is our endeavour to ensure that all Audis are running at their best, always.”

The German carmaker has opened bookings in India for the RS Q8 SUV – The fastest series production SUV around the Nürburgring. The highlight of this performance-SUV is a 4-litre TFSI twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine which is capable of belting out 600PS and 800 Nm. The SUV can get from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8s and go on to 200 kmph in 13.7s. Top speed is limited to up to 305 kmph. What goes on to show its capabilities even further is the fact that it is the fastest SUV to lap the Nurburgring. Tested and tuned at the renowned Nurburgring race track in Germany, the RS Q8 raced to a lap time of 7:42:25 over the course of 12.94 miles (20.82 kilometres).