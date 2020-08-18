Tata Motors Announces Special Finance Schemes For Customers In Mumbai And Thane

Tata Motors, along with its dealer partners in Mumbai and Thane, is inviting customers to get their hands on its safest range of passenger vehicles in the country. Combined with a holistic package of offers on its new Forever range of passenger vehicles comprising of hatchbacks, sedan and SUV s, namely – The Altroz, Tiago, Tigor, Harrier and the Nexon.

In a bid to promote personal mobility for all in this current situation and also to add to the joy of the festive season, Tata Motors has introduced a host of compelling offers such as easy financing, affordable EMIs, long tenure loans and special offers for front-line workers across healthcare, public and essential services.

Supporting its customers in these trying times, the Company has introduced various easy payment schemes wherein buyers can choose from multiple finance options and pay EMIs as low as Rs. 899 per month per lakh (depending on the scheme option and product variant). In each of these schemes, the consumer would be able to pay a low EMI initially, which would subsequently increase during the tenure. Additionally, through its tie-ups with various financers, Tata Motors is also offering schemes with a maximum tenure of up to 96 months (8 years), on select products.

Adding to the above, the company is offering a Step-up EMI scheme from Tata Motors Finance (TMF), valid on the Tiago and Tigor. Customers can now drive home their preferred variant of the Tiago or Tigor at a starting EMI of Rs. 1000 per month per lakh for the first 6 months, gradually increasing over a maximum tenure of 5 years and if that’s not enough a reason to own them, as an additional benefit, consumers can choose from two value-adding options while paying their final EMI.

(i) They can pay their last bullet EMI in full (approximately Rs. 90,000 on a loan of Rs. 5 Lakhs) and take full ownership of the vehicle

(ii) or choose to refinance the final EMI again from TMF.

To top off the finance schemes, Tata Motors is also offering a maximum benefit of up to 70,000 on purchase of its cars, depending on the model and variant. Speaking about the vehicles and easy buying schemes, Mr Ravi Misra, Zonal Manager, West, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “At Tata Motors, we manufacture cars that are proudly Indian with international quality, design and safety. In current times with safety as the top priority, our customers in Mumbai and Thane are seeking personal mobility options that are affordable and convenient to avail. Accordingly, we have designed a range of schemes to offer choice and enhance their entire experience of owning and driving our safest range of cars & SUVs. To get your hands on the latest Tata cars or to know more details about the various offers, call 18002098282 at the earliest.”

Recently Tata Motors has been making continuous efforts to enhance the buying experience with their campaigns revolving around safety and digitization of sales. More than 680 sales touch-points and 540+ workshops of Tata Motors nationally, including close to 151 sales outlets and more than 93 workshops in the Western zone are already operational with a new set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for enhanced safety, defining minimal interactions and maintaining of prudent social distance norms during interactions between customer and dealer staff. Out of the above, in Maharashtra alone, 66 out of 77 showrooms are now operational.

Customers can also enquire, request a test drive, make bookings and select their preferred financing option to buy their car of choice via the recently launched ‘Click to Drive’, an end-to-end online sales platform, from the comfort and safety of their homes. Furthermore, keeping the safety of customers at utmost importance, the company has also recently launched a variety of health and safety accessories under the Tata Motors Genuine Accessories brand, which will be available across the Tata Motors outlets in the country.