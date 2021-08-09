Trending: 
MoRTH Introduces New Vehicle Scrappage Policy
South Mumbai BEST Bus Fleet Now Completely Electric

The Brihan Mumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) inducted 24 new e-buses to its fleet on its 74th foundation day celebrations on Aug 7. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray flagged off the new buses. With the induction of these e-buses, the BEST’s total electric fleet now consists of 270 e-buses and another 140 will be joining the fleet by the end of August. The South Mumbai region will now fully be catered by e-buses only.

The New BEST e-Buses

The bus duty is carried out by the Tata Starbus electric buses which are 12 metres long and can seat 35 passengers. The bus is powered by a 245 kW motor that generates 145 kW (194.4 hp) power. The bus gets a 186 kWh battery which gives the bus a range of 150 km and can be fully charged in 2-3 hours with the help of a fast charger. The body shell of the buses is made by Tata Marcopolo Motors Ltd. which is a coach manufacturing joint venture between Tata Motors and Marcopolo S.A. These buses are air-conditioned, noise-free and pollution-free and have been customized to serve the FAME II requirements. These buses are a part of a larger 340 bus order that Tata Motors is to deliver in a phased manner. The Tata Group company will build, deploy, maintain and operate the complete charging infrastructure along with the buses.

Tata Starbus EV – 2

Future Plans

Under the new EV policy, BEST is going to induct more e-buses into their fleet. BEST General Manager Lokesh Chandra said that the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set a target of inducted 1,800 electric buses by mid-2023 which is 45% of the total buses that ply the streets of Mumbai.

Other Announcements

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also mentioned that the government is planning to issue a BEST single-pass or ticket, which will be valid even on suburban trains and Metro rails for hassle-free commute for the citizens.

