Volvo XC40 Recharge’s India Launch Has Been Delayed Owing To Scarcity Of Semiconductors

The most paradigm shift towards electrification of vehicles is being witnessed in the higher end of the spectrum. Most of the luxury carmakers have already announced complete electrification of their portfolio in near future. Moreover, India too is receiving high-end luxury EVs. Audi India recently officially launched the e-Tron in our country and Volvo too, was planning to bring its XC40 Recharge for the Indian market but the latest reports suggest that the launch has been delayed for now.

Launch timeline

Volvo was scheduled to launch its first full-electric vehicle, the Volvo XC40 Recharge in India this year. However, it has been confirmed that plans have been put on hold. A statement released by Volvo mentions that the decision to differ the production of the XC40 Recharge is due to the semi-conductor shortage that is plaguing the global auto industry. Owing to the scarcity of semiconductors, the India launch of the Volvo XC40 has now been pushed to early 2022.

Volvo Plans

Globally, Volvo is committed to transitioning into an electric car brand by 2030. Volvo had earlier stated that it would launch an EV in the Indian market every year from 2021. It was said to start with the arrival of the XC40 Recharge. However, bookings and the launch of the model have been postponed to the first quarter of 2022.

XC40 Recharge Platform

The XC40 Recharge uses the same CMA platform as the ICE-powered XC40. Under the hood would be a 78kWh battery pack that will power the dual 150 kW electric motors on each axle. The set-up is claimed to offer 402 bhp and 660 Nm of torque, accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds. But focusing more on the important factor, it would offer a claimed driving range of 418 km on a single charge.

The XC40 Recharge would be introduced in the Indian market as a completely built-up unit. Eventually, the carmaker would begin the local assembly of the XC40 in India. The Volvo XC40 Recharge will be the fourth battery-electric luxury vehicle to be launch in India. The Mercedes-Benz EQC was launched in 2020. It was followed by the Jaguar I-Pace in early 2021 and recently the Audi e-Tron / e-Tron Sportback twins. However, the XC40 Recharge will be the smallest car in the segment.