Solid Hai! New Shine 100 DX Glows Brighter With Style & Smart Features

4-Pointer Overview:
- Honda introduces Shine 100 DX to mark 25th anniversary.
- Gets refreshed styling with all-new digital LCD cluster.
- Delivers better mileage with enhanced eSP engine.
- Built tough with CBS and 168mm ground clearance.
Introduction:
On its silver jubilee celebration in India, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has reimagined one of its most reliable offerings – the Shine 100 DX. Designed for practicality but dressed with flair, this new commuter bike speaks to the everyday hero. Whether it’s getting to work or taking a quick trip through rural lanes, the Shine 100 DX is built to make it solid, simple, and stylish.
Everyday Commuter, With More Shine
The new Shine 100 DX is more than just a facelift. Its refreshed design includes a neatly styled headlamp with a chrome garnish, sculpted tank with classic Honda badging, and sleek blacked-out engine. With a long comfortable seat and modern graphics, it balances comfort with visual appeal. The chrome muffler and grab rail add a refined touch, making it a commuter you’re proud to park.
It comes in four vibrant shades: Pearl Igneous Black, Imperial Red Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic, and Geny Gray Metallic.
Function Meets Future
Shine 100 DX brings a practical digital LCD cluster showing real-time mileage, distance-to-empty, and service reminders – a first in this segment. It also gets a safety-forward side stand engine cut-off, perfect for new or family riders.
Thanks to Honda’s eSP tech, you’re ensured of fuel-efficient yet responsive performance, making it easy on both wallet and wrist. Whether you’re navigating pothole-laden streets or making quick turns in traffic, it feels responsive, stable, and surprisingly premium.
Reliable Performance, Trusted DNA
Powering the Shine 100 DX is Honda’s 98.98cc single-cylinder, OBD2B compliant engine that delivers 5.43 kW of power and 8.04 Nm of torque. Paired with a 4-speed gearbox, it’s tuned for high mileage and easy torque delivery in traffic conditions.
A diamond frame supported by telescopic forks at the front and twin rear shocks offers a comfortable ride. Drum brakes at both ends combined with CBS ensure balanced stops even under load. At just 103 kg kerb weight and 168mm ground clearance, it’s ready for rough roads too.
Honda Shine 100 DX – Quick Specs
|Parameter
|Measurement
|Engine
|98.98cc, Fuel-Injected, OBD2B
|Power / Torque
|5.43 kW @ 7500 rpm / 8.04 Nm
|Transmission
|4-speed
|Display
|LCD Cluster with Real-Time Mileage
|Frame
|Diamond Type
|Brakes (F/R)
|Drum Brakes with CBS
|Suspension (F/R)
|Telescopic / Twin Shock
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|10.0 Litres
|Kerb Weight
|103 kg
|Ground Clearance
|168 mm
Conclusion:
For anyone who needs an affordable, reliable, and stylish companion on Indian roads, the Shine 100 DX is Honda’s humble masterstroke. It’s not flashy for the sake of it, but purposeful, thoughtful, and ready for every ride ahead. With bookings open from August 1, this new Shine is about to light up the daily commute — because truly, “Solid Hai!”