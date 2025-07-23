Golden Forks, Killer Looks! Honda CB125 Hornet Roars In As Gen-Z’s Urban Beast

4-Pointer Overview:
- Honda celebrates 25 years with the bold CB125 Hornet launch.
- First-in-class golden USD forks and a sporty streetfighter look.
- Features include 4.2-inch TFT display, Bluetooth, and Honda RoadSync.
- Delivers fastest 0–60 km/h in 125cc segment: just 5.4 seconds.
Introduction:
In celebration of 25 golden years in India, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has dropped an absolute stunner – the all-new CB125 Hornet. Tailored for the Gen-Z crowd that thrives on energy, performance, and tech, this motorcycle is Honda’s answer to a new-age 125cc street machine. From the flashy golden USD forks to Bluetooth-enabled smart connectivity, it brings together attitude and intelligence like never before.
Designed to Dazzle – The Streetfighter Attitude
The CB125 Hornet is clearly not your everyday commuter. It screams aggression with its sharp LED headlamp setup, chiselled tank shrouds, and a high-mounted LED turn indicator. The premium streetfighter design is further elevated with split seats and bold alloy wheels. The ignition key placed on the fuel tank adds a touch of motorcycling drama that young riders will love. And if that’s not enough, the golden USD front forks give it the kind of attention even bigger bikes envy.
Offered in four vibrant colour combos – including Pearl Siren Blue with Lemon Ice Yellow and Sports Red – the Hornet is designed to match the energy of urban riders.
Tech-Savvy & Rider-Focused
Honda’s 4.2-inch TFT screen is a total game-changer in this segment. With Bluetooth and Honda RoadSync app compatibility, you get turn-by-turn navigation, SMS/call alerts, and even music playback. All this, while keeping your eyes on the road thanks to toggle switches on the left handlebar. There’s even a Type-C USB charging port neatly tucked in to ensure your phone never runs dry on the move.
And because safety matters, the CB125 Hornet gets a side-stand engine cut-off, engine kill switch, and single-channel ABS as standard.
Pure Power, Controlled Performance
Underneath that aggressive exterior lies a 123.94cc OBD2B compliant engine that produces 8.2 kW @ 7500 RPM and 11.2 Nm @ 6000 RPM. Mated to a slick 5-speed gearbox, the CB125 Hornet achieves a class-best 0–60 km/h time of just 5.4 seconds.
It’s also nimble – tipping the scale at just 124 kg – and handles city chaos effortlessly, thanks to a mono-shock rear and those grippy tubeless tyres.
Honda CB125 Hornet – Quick Specs
|Parameter
|Measurement
|Engine
|123.94cc, Fuel-Injected
|Power / Torque
|8.2 kW @ 7500 rpm / 11.2 Nm
|0–60 km/h Time
|5.4 seconds (Best-in-class)
|Transmission
|5-speed
|Front Suspension
|Golden USD Forks
|Rear Suspension
|Mono-shock
|Display
|4.2” TFT, Bluetooth, RoadSync
|Safety
|Single-Channel ABS, Side Stand Cut-Off
|Kerb Weight
|124 kg
|Colours
|4 Dual-Tone Combinations
Conclusion:
The CB125 Hornet isn’t just a celebration model – it’s a statement. With the looks to turn heads and tech to turn corners, it’s Honda’s gift to the youth that refuses to settle. As bookings open on August 1, the CB125 Hornet is ready to “Ride the Rizz” – one twist of the throttle at a time.