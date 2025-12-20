SMK Shakes Up India Bike Week 2025 With Cygnus Flip-Back Helmet, New Delta Series & Premium Riding Jackets

India Bike Week 2025 had many launches but SMK surely had a great impression. The premium helmet brand from Studds Accessories utilized the stage Panchgani to launch all new range of helmets, fresh designs and complete range of riding jackets. The focus was clear — better safety, more comfort and gear to suit the riding styles of today.
The biggest highlight of the event was the first flight of the SMK Cygnus. This is the most advanced helmet that SMK has made to date. What makes it special is the fact that it has a 180 degree flip back chin guard which allow riders to use it as a full face and open face helmet. This also makes it the only Indian helmet with P/J certification which means that it is officially approved for both Modes.
The Cygnus adapts to many types of riding posture. It sits in a different way when you’re cruising along in the upright position as well as changing shape when you lean forward for sporty riding. Safety comes in the form of a tough EIRT shell and multi-density EPS liner. Visibility is taken care of by a wide visor of Pinlock MaxVision including the internal sun visor. It also gets good ventilation system, double D ring strap and soft removable liner.
The Cygnus will be available in solid colours like black, white, metallic grey and Nardo grey with sizes ranging from XS to XXXL. Prices are likely to be anywhere between Rs 17,000 – Rs 20,000.
Along with Cygnus, SMK had also announced two global bestsellers of helmets for India:
- SMK Ares – A dual sport helmet which can be detached from a sun peak and internal sun visor
- SMK Nova – Full-face helmet with eyeglass friendly-fit & wide field of vision
These will be priced at an accessible price, Rs 6,350 for Ares and Rs 3,900 for Nova.
Urban and touring riders were not left out either. SMK who introduced the Delta City and the Delta Tour helmets from the demi-jet category. Delta City is aimed at daily commuting and Delta Tour is focused for comfort for longer rides with Bluetooth ready speaker pockets. Prices for the Delta range from Rs 3,299.
SMK also introduced new graphic themes on several models and a complete range of CE Level A certified riding jackets for summer, winter, touring and for women riders – all designed to a balance protection, airflow and comfort.
Speaking at the event, Mr. Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, Managing Director, STUDDS Accessories Ltd. said that India Bike week is the reflection of the fact that Indian riders are shifting towards premium motorcycles and better riding gear and SMK intends to be ahead in the game in terms of design, safety and comfort.
Conclusion
With Cygnus leading the charge, and with a plethora of helmets and jackets following, SMK has definitely set a higher bar. The brand isn’t just adding products – it’s defining what great riding gear looks and feels like for Indian riders today.