Gulf Oil Unleashes MotoGP Madness at India Bike Week 2025 — You Won’t Believe What Fans Saw Up Close

India Bike Week 2025 kicked off from Panchgani with its usual energy, colour and sound of motorcycles from every corner of the country. Riders, brands and fans united to celebrate not only machines but the love for motorcycling. Out of all the displays and activities, one showcase stood out clearly.
For the first time ever, a MotoGP race bike was exhibited in India.
Gulf Oil with its global partner Trackhouse MotoGP Team brought a real MotoGP machine to India Bike Week. For many fans this was a rare moment. MotoGP bikes are often only seen on the TV or on international racetracks. To see one up close made the experience special and memorable.
This display also showed the seriousness of Gulf Oil being about motorsport. Trackhouse made its MotoGP debut in 2024, and from 2025 onwards, the famous Gulf logo will appear on the team’s RS-GP25 race bikes. Bringing the to India was a way to link global racing with local riders.
The MotoGP bike attracted huge crowds throughout the event. Fans stopped to examine the fine details, the sharp design and pure race focused engineering. It wasn’t just about speed. It was about precision, technology and how far motorcycle racing has come.
Gulf Oil’s presence in India Bike Week has also been on an steady rise. This was the third year that the company has been at the festival, and each year, it has increased its engagement with riders.
Some of the key highlights from Gulf Oil’s showcase were:
- First ever motorcycle racing bike displayed in India
- Strong connection with global racing in the MotoGP
- Partnership with Trackhouse MotorGP Team
- Focus on high performing machines and care
- In-depth interaction with India’s riding community
Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd. said:
India Bike Week is a real celebration of motorcycling and our third consecutive year with IBW strengthens our relationship with this passionate community. This year, we’ve taken our presence to a new level with a stronger global motorsport connect through our partnership with Trackhouse MotoGP Team. “A display of a MotoGP race bike in India for the first time, it gives fans a close view of the precision and advanced technology at the pinnacle of racing.”
His words are indicative of what the display stood for. Racing at this level requires extreme performance, and machines such as these require products that can stand up to pressure, speed, and heat.
Conclusion
By bringing a MotoGP bike to India Bike Week, Gulf Oil did more than just make a display. It brought global racing a little closer to Indian riders and demonstrated how motorsport technology is directly linked to day-to-day motorcycling. It was a quiet but powerful reminder that the language of passion for bikes, whether on the road or the racetrack, is the same everywhere.