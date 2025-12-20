KTM Ignites India Bike Week: First Adventure Rally & KTM Cup Season 3 Revealed!

For many riders in India, racing and adventure riding often feel like something meant for other countries.We watch the races on screens and follow the world adventure riders online, but few people actually get a chance to experience it themselves. KTM is now attempting to change that.
At India Bike week 2025, KTM announced two big initiatives that focus entirely on riders — KTM Cup Season 3 and the first-ever KTM Adventure Rally in India. Both aim to allow riders to learn, ride and grow in the real world, not just from the sidelines.
KTM Cup Season 3: How to learn from Dani Pedrosa
KTM Cup Season 3 will begin on 17 January and this time, it comes with something very special. MotoGP legend Dani Pedrosa will be part of the program.
Dani Pedrosa is not only a famous name. He was involved in the development of KTM’s bike for the MotoGP and has stood on many Grand Prix Podiums. Indian riders will now be given a chance to train and learn from someone who has raced at the highest level.
Here’s how the season will work:
- Zonal races in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Guwahati
- Around 800 riders expected to cross zones
- 80 riders will qualify for the final round in Chennai
- KTM stunt rider Rok Bagoros will be performing at selection rounds
- Winners receive a trip to Austria Grand Prix, access to the pit and a visit to KTM Motohall
The idea is simple. Give more riders across India a fair shot at racing and improving.
KTM Adventure Rally Finally Comes to India
KTM also announced something which adventure riders have been waiting for – the KTM Adventure Rally, which is coming to India for the very first time.
The rally will be held for five days between 27th February and 3rd March, along Goa’s West Coast. More than 120 riders will participate in a guided adventure riding experience.
The rally will be led by one of the most respected off road riders in the world, Chris Birch. He has raced Dakar, won several enduro championships and has helped test KTM’s adventure bikes. Riders will ride with him, learn from him and pick up some real off road skills along the way.
Extra Fun at India Bike Week
KTM has also made a special off-road track at India Bike Week.
Riders can:
- Try KTM ADV and Enduro bikes
- Participate in a Ride and Win challenge
- Win a direct entry into the Adventure Rally
What KTM Says
Manik Nangia, President – Probiking, KTM India said:
“KTM Cup Season 3 lets riders train with MotoGP legend Dani Pedrosa, while the Adventure Rally gives them a chance to ride with global icons like Chris Birch. Together, these events build a strong riding culture in India.”
In Simple Words
With these two announcements KTM is giving Indian riders something real. Not just bikes, not just events, but actual experiences. Whether a person dreams of racing on a track or riding long adventure trails, KTM is opening doors that were once very hard to reach.