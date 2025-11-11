Ducati Dominates EICMA 2025 with Stunning Hypermotard V2, DesertX 2026, and More Showstopper!

Ducati had a huge week at the 82nd EICMA in Milan. The brand pulled in huge crowds every single day, with people gathering to see the new bikes and special previews. The stand was full from start to finish, showing just how strong Ducati’s pull still is among motorcycle fans.
This time, the two new stars were the Hypermotard V2 and Hypermotard V2 SP. Both part of Ducati’s World Premiere series for 2026, they immediately became the main protagonists of the evening. These were joined by the DesertX 2026, Desmo250 MX and Desmo450 Enduro, all suggesting Ducati’s possible off-road future. Two special versions of the Panigale V2 paid homage to riders Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia of the Ducati Lenovo Team.
Visitors also got to see the new Monster now in its fifth generation: lighter, cleaner, and more aggressive in its look with that inimitable touch of Ducati design. The stand also displayed bikes such as the Multistrada V4 Rally, Streetfighter V4 and V2 in Ducati Yellow and Corse colours, the Panigale V4 R in its fully loaded form.
These were flanked by the Diavel V4 RS, Multistrada V4 S, and Pikes Peak edition, with the fresh Scrambler Ducati in Emerald Green up front. Each one was from a different part of Ducati’s broad lineup, from everyday rides to hardcore race machines.
The energy in the booth was high all weekend as many Ducati racers and familiar faces showed up, including Alvaro Bautista, Tony Cairoli, Alessandro Lupino, and Davide Stirpe. Michele Pirro, official test rider for Ducati, took to the stage and presented the V2 Ducati Future Champ Academy-a brand-new program with the objective of finding and training young riders.
Outside the hall, the Desmo450 MX in dirt track configuration made its competition debut in the Champions Charity Race. Riders Christophe Pourcel and Francesco Cecchini took part, with Pourcel taking victory on Sunday.
Well, by the time the curtains fell, one thing was evident: Ducati had again stolen the show. Thousands of enthusiasts visited the stand, confirming just how strong the relationship between the brand and its motorcyclists remains. For those unable to attend, all the models can be discovered on Ducati.com, where it’s possible to configure one’s bike, see the accessories, and even book a test ride.
It was another strong year for Ducati, filled with passion, performance, and plenty of excitement.