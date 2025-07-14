Smart, Stylish, and Now More Accessible: Hyundai AURA S AMT Launched at ₹8.08 Lakh

Quick Overview:
- New Variant Alert: Hyundai adds an AMT-equipped S variant to the AURA lineup.
- Clutch-Free Comfort: Makes automatic driving easier to afford and enjoy.
- Packed with Safety: ESC, HAC, 6 airbags, and more—features beyond its price.
- Built for Young India: Tailored for budget-conscious, comfort-seeking urban drivers.
Introduction: A Small Sedan with a Big Idea
In a country where traffic is a daily ritual and comfort is quickly becoming a necessity, Hyundai has given us something practical yet smart—the AURA S AMT. Priced at ₹8.08 lakh (ex-showroom), this new variant isn’t just an update, it’s Hyundai’s way of telling young, budget-conscious Indians: “You deserve an automatic too.”
Whether you’re a daily commuter navigating bumper-to-bumper roads or someone buying their first family car, the new AURA S AMT is here to make driving simpler, safer, and surprisingly premium—without burning a hole in your pocket.
Why Hyundai Introduced This Variant
Hyundai has always been sharp at reading Indian buyers. In recent years, automatics—especially AMTs—have been gaining popularity in the small car segment. But there was still a gap in the sedan space between affordability and feature-rich variants. The AURA S AMT bridges that gap.
As Tarun Garg, COO at Hyundai Motor India, rightly said:
“We aim to democratize technology—making convenience, safety, and comfort accessible to all.”
It’s not just about giving AMT as an option. It’s about delivering the full Hyundai experience—style, safety, and smoothness—without making buyers stretch too far financially.
Engine, Features & What’s New
At the heart of the S AMT lies Hyundai’s proven 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine. This engine is known for its refined performance, city-friendly driveability, and solid mileage figures. Paired with Hyundai’s Automated Manual Transmission, you get the joy of an automatic without the typical price premium or fuel efficiency loss.
But what really makes this variant shine is the feature list—which punches far above its segment.
Highlights of AURA S AMT:
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC) – more confidence in corners
- Hill Start Assist (HAC) – no rollback stress on inclines
- 6 Airbags – safety usually found in higher segments
- LED DRLs – stylish and practical
- Highline Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) – proactive safety
- Electric Folding ORVMs with Turn Indicators – adds to convenience & style
Price Snapshot:
|Variant
|Transmission
|Engine
|Major Features
|Ex-showroom Price
|AURA S AMT
|AMT (Auto)
|1.2L Kappa Petrol
|ESC, HAC, 6 Airbags, LED DRLs, TPMS, ORVMs
|₹8,07,700
Why It’s a Smart Buy for Young India
This car speaks directly to the urban millennial and Gen Z crowd—those who want the ease of an automatic, top-tier safety, and a hint of premium without spending beyond their means. It’s ideal for:
- First-time buyers looking for peace of mind
- Young professionals tired of daily gear shifts
- Families wanting a safer, feature-loaded second car
And let’s not forget—it still retains the compact dimensions that make it a breeze to drive and park in tight Indian cities.
Final Words: Simplicity Meets Substance
The Hyundai AURA S AMT doesn’t shout. It doesn’t try too hard. It simply delivers where it matters—convenience, safety, and real-world usability.
It’s more than just a car—it’s Hyundai’s invitation to a larger audience, saying: “You don’t have to compromise anymore. Welcome to the world of smart mobility.”
And with that, the AURA just got a whole lot brighter.