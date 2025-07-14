Lamborghini Temerario GT3 Unleashed — A Leaner, Race-Tuned Version With Reduced Power

Overview – 4 Key Takeaways:
- Track-Ready from Day One: The Temerario GT3 is Lamborghini’s first race car based entirely on the new road-going Temerario and built in-house at Sant’Agata Bolognese.
- Purpose-Built Chassis: Features a modified aluminum spaceframe with quick-release subframes, carbon fiber bodywork, and FIA-approved safety upgrades.
- Detuned But Determined: The twin-turbo V8 now makes 550 hp (down from 800 hp in the road car) to comply with GT3 rules — but is tuned for broader racing performance.
- GT3 Debut Incoming: The first race appearance is scheduled for the 2026 Sebring 12 Hours, with a focus on customer racing support during the transition.
Introduction: The Road-Tamer Turns Track Titan
The Lamborghini Temerario is already a jaw-dropper on the street — a twin-turbo V8 supercar with futuristic lines and hybrid muscle. But now, it’s shedding weight, ditching the hybrid hardware, and going full throttle into motorsport with the all-new Temerario GT3. Developed entirely in-house, this is more than a race car — it’s a high-tech mission statement from Sant’Agata Bolognese.
Built from the ground up with competition in mind, the GT3 marks Lamborghini’s boldest move in motorsport since the Huracán GT3, which bagged 96 championships globally. But unlike its predecessor, the Temerario GT3 was designed for racing from the sketchpad stage — not retrofitted after production.
Chassis & Bodywork
At its core, the GT3 keeps the same aluminum spaceframe as the road car, but Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse team has reworked it for track duties. That means simplified subframes for quicker repairs, a fully integrated roll cage, and lightweight carbon composite body panels. The result? A leaner, sharper machine designed for fast pit service and aerodynamic stability.
Aerodynamic Engineering
The entire body is sculpted to keep the GT3 glued to the tarmac — from a high-flow cooling setup to massive downforce-focused changes. Quick-release panels and modular floor sections make trackside maintenance faster than ever.
Under the Hood: Less Power, More Precision
The Temerario GT3 uses the same 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 as the road car but drops its hybrid assist to meet GT3 regulations. The result? 550 hp — way down from the 800 hp of the road-going version — but recalibrated for longer rev ranges, consistent lap times, and maximum drivability.
The GT3 also gets a racing-spec 6-speed transverse gearbox, a redesigned airbox, and a custom Capristo exhaust that promises a race-bred soundtrack. Even the lubricants are tailored — provided by Pertamina Fastron Racing Oil.
Tuned for Precision: Wheels, Suspension, and Steering
The new chassis brings a longer wheelbase and wider track for sharper handling. KW’s 6-way adjustable dampers, taken from Lamborghini’s SC63 LMDh prototype, ensure adaptability across tire brands and conditions. With Ronal 18-inch racing wheels, custom steering rack, and fast-swap suspension mounts, this car was clearly made for serious endurance racing.
Inside the Cockpit: Ergonomics Meets Electronics
Lamborghini tapped its factory drivers Marco Mapelli and Andrea Caldarelli to shape the driver experience. Their feedback led to a more intuitive steering wheel, improved switchgear, and a custom data logger for real-time analysis. Safety and comfort meet cutting-edge software and hardware, ensuring that both pro racers and customer teams can push the car with confidence.
Table: Key Specs of the Lamborghini Temerario GT3
|Feature
|Temerario GT3
|Engine
|4.0L V8 Twin-Turbo (Non-Hybrid)
|Power Output
|550 hp (BoP dependent)
|Transmission
|6-speed Transverse Sequential
|Chassis
|Aluminum Spaceframe w/ Integrated Roll Cage
|Bodywork
|Carbon Composite Panels
|Suspension
|KW 6-Way Adjustable Dampers
|Tires
|18-inch Racing Slicks by Ronal AG
|Debut Race
|Sebring 12 Hours – March 2026
|Fuel & Oil
|Racing Fuel + Pertamina Fastron Motor Oil
Conclusion: Lamborghini Doubles Down on Motorsport
With the Temerario GT3, Lamborghini isn’t just building a race car — it’s reinforcing its motorsport DNA. The GT3 takes everything that makes the road-going Temerario special and sharpens it into a purebred track weapon. And while it may be “a bit underpowered” compared to its 800 hp hybrid sibling, this version trades straight-line madness for lap-by-lap consistency, team-focused usability, and global GT3 competitiveness.
When it roars to life at Sebring in 2026, it won’t just represent Lamborghini’s future in racing — it’ll redefine it.