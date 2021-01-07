Skoda Vision IN Will Now Be Called ‘Kushaq’

If you didn’t know or haven’t noticed so far, the names of Skoda’s SUVs begin with the letter K and end with the letter Q. When Skoda first unveiled the Vision IN, it was pretty much logical that it won’t be called the same in its production guise and the same has now been confirmed by the Czech carmaker. Skoda India, today announced that the upcoming Compact-SUV will be called Kushaq. The naming nomenclature derives its origin from an ancient language of the Indian subcontinent, Sanskrit, and the word ‘Kushaq’ denotes ‘King’ or ‘Emperor’.

More details

The Skoda Kushaq or the Vision IN has already been spied testing on multiple occasions. It will officially get launched here, after the Volkswagen Taigun arrives.

The VW group includes the Czech automaker Skoda and the VW group will be launching 2 highly anticipated crossover SUVs in the upcoming year – The Volkswagen Taigun and the Skoda Kushaq. The Skoda Vision IN or the Kushaq debuted as a concept at the Auto Expo earlier this year and boy did that impress.

Exteriors

Upfront, it gets a huge grille with vertical slats surrounded by a chrome border which gives it a very aggressive look. The LED headlights look razor-sharp and the DRL beneath doubles up as a turn indicator. The fog lamps complement the aggressive look of the front fascia.

On the sides, the upright stance is evident with a sleek alloy wheel design on those massive 19-inch tyres. The rear is aggressively shaped too with sharp cuts and Inverted L tail lights and a bumper that showcases a faux triple exhaust.

Interiors

On the inside, the concept carries a tan colour scheme all around, on the steering, dashboard, seats and even the pedals. It features a futuristic, minimalistic teslaesque cabin and of course the production-spec won’t be the same. Although, some good bits from this cabin will be carried over in the final production model.

Powertrains

Talking about what sits under the hood, the Kushaq is going to be powered by a 1.5L, 4 cyl, TSI ( Turbo Stratified Injection ) petrol engine which puts out 150PS of peak power and 250Nm of peak torque to the front wheels. It is mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox which Skoda claims allows the concept to hit 100 on the speedometer in as quick as 8.7 seconds and the claimed top speed is 195 Kmph.

Official statement

Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director – ŠKODA AUTO India said, “The new ŠKODA KUSHAQ will offer a compelling combination of the brand’s timeless design ideals, unmatched performance, superior build quality, exemplary value proposition, and enhanced safety and security. It is deemed to be the best seller in its class, setting the benchmark for functionality, practicality, spaciousness, and convenience.”