Jeep Compass Facelift Officially Unveiled in India

The Jeep Compass facelift has been one of the most anticipated SUVs in recent times. The competition is now stiffer than ever and the Compass facelift is all ready to take the fight. Jeep marked its entry in India by launching its Compass here and over the years, it now directly goes head to head with the likes of the Tata Harrier, the MG Hector, the Mahindra XUV 500 and to an extent, the Toyota Innova Crysta. And now, Jeep has officially unveiled the Compass facelift in India.

More details

The new Jeep Compass will continue to be locally manufactured in India at FCA’s joint venture manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon, near Pune. Production of the New Jeep Compass has already begun and is ready for India market launch.

Dispatches of the SUV to Jeep brand dealerships across the country will commence shortly. The New Compass will be available for customer test drives, nationwide, by end of January 2021.

Exteriors

The facelift features a redesigned bumper, new LED headlamps and DRLs upfront and the iconic seven slat front with some chrome studs. The taillamps and the alloys are completely new too. The rest of the SUV looks relatively unchanged, aside from an updated lighting configuration for the tail lamps. If we look at it that way, this isn’t a major overhaul as far as exterior design is considered but thing looks different inside.

Interiors

The all-new cabin is offered in with dual-tone and full-black combinations in leather and fabric upholstery, depending on the trim and variant. There’s a sleek accent running along the dashboard and another accent around the lower half of the dashboard for a premium feel. The centre console features a massive 10.1-inch floating screen infotainment system along with a digital instrument cluster.

The multi-function instrument cluster behind the steering wheel is now a much larger, 10.25-inch digital display and has 24 configurable content screens in it. The content screens can be accessed from the buttons provided on the newly designed steering wheel. Whereas the floating infotainment screen runs on the latest UConnect 5 software. It comes with wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto, up to five custom profiles, and OTA updates. It also gets other additional bits such as wireless charging, a 360-degree remote camera, cruise control, powered liftgate, and powered front seats with ventilation and memory settings.

Safety features

The New Jeep Compass has over 50 safety and security features. Key features are:

Automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers

Electronic parking brake

Hill hold and hill descent control

SelecTerrain 4×4 system

Hot-stamped & laser-welded panels with special TRIP steels

Frequency damped suspension – a technology used in sports cars

Six airbags

Electronic stability control

Panic brake assist

Brake lock differential

Electronic roll mitigation

Hydraulic boost compensation

Ready-alert braking

Rainy brake support

Powertrain

Talking about mechanicals, it will likely be powered by the same set of engines. A 1.4L, turbo petrol engine which puts out 163PS of peak power and 250Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed DCT. Also offered is a 2.0L turbo diesel engine, paired to either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed torque converter unit.