Skoda Unveils Limited-Edition Kodiaq RS Challenge

Czech car manufacturer Skoda has unveiled the Kodiaq RS Challenge in their home country. The Challenge is a limited-edition based on the Kodiaq RS, which again, is a go-fast version of the regular Kodiaq here. The only RS we currently get is the Skoda Octavia

Unlike what the name suggests, the Challenge trim of the Kodiaq RS doesn’t sport any performance upgrades because the Kodiaq RS itself is a sportier version of the regular Kodiaq. The limited-edition Challenge is all about the additional features it packs over the Kodiaq RS. In addition to the features of the RS variant, the RS Challenge variant includes Assisted Ride 2.0 package, 9 airbags, heated steering wheel, and 9.2-inch Columbus touchscreen infotainment system. Assisted Ride 2.0 is a comprehensive electronic suite that includes lane change assistant, lane maintenance assistant, traffic sign recognition, parking assistant, traffic jam assistant, emergency assistant, and a digital instrument cluster with RS graphics. All these electronics combine together to give it an edge over the RS when it comes to safety.

On the performance front, the Kodiaq RS Challenge uses the same diesel engine which does the job in the Kodiaq RS. It’s a 2.0-liter bi-turbo four-cylinder diesel unit. The overall performance figures are quite impressive and stand at 240 hp of peak power output and a whopping 500 nm of pulling force. This go-fast SUV can go from naught to 100 km/h in just 6.9 seconds and boasts of a top whack of 221 km/h! In the Czech Republic, the Skoda Kodiaq RS Challenge costs CZK 13,99,900, which converts to INR 42,43,360. Only 300 units have been put on sale of this limited edition SUV.

We are not sure if we will get the limited-edition Challenge or not but we are hopeful that at least we will get the RS version of the Skoda Kodiaq in the near future.