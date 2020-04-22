KTM Motorcycle Doubles Up As Fitness Equipment In Lockdown Workout Video

We’re not going to talk about what’s happening around the World. You know that anyways and we’re tired of typing the same thing all over again. What you also know is that these unusual times have made some of us resort to unusual methods to get past every day. We came across one such video, where Taylor Robert, one of the world’s top dirt bike riders, makes his KTM motorcycle a part of his fitness regime. Do watch the video below but do not try this at home. Please don’t! Because if you do, you might have to heal on your own.

A Red Bull athlete, Taylor Robert started racing dirt bikes at the age of four, and his youth was spent as a regular on the motocross track, taking part in many amateur nationals. He admits he was never the fastest racer on the track, but he improved throughout the years and became a consistent top-five finisher in his class. At 15, Robert suffered several broken vertebrae at an amateur national event. Little did he know that this accident would serve as a turning point in his career. During his recovery, Taylor became less interested in motocross and more interested in the World Off-Road Championship Series (WORCS), which his father had also participated in.

In 2006, he raced the full series and by 2008, he had secured the Pro2 class championship and earned a spot on the podium in his first pro race. Taylor entered the pro ranks full-time in 2009, where he won a race and finished fourth in points. By 2012 he had won his first WORCS pro championship and began branching out into other races around the world, including X Games, endurocross, ISDE, Baja, beach races in Argentina, and select extreme enduro events. He has collected three gold medals from ISDE and has been the top placing American for a number of years.