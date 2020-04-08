Skoda Octavia RS 245 Reaches Dealerships

The Skoda Octavia RS 245 has a special place reserved in every car enthusiasts’ heart. Skoda showcased it at the Auto Expo 2020 where they also launched it at INR 36 Lakh. They commenced bookings of the RS 245 on March 1 but the main catch was the delivery. All thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, deliveries of the go-fast Octavia couldn’t commence and they had to postpone it. Now, the recent turn of events suggests that the Octavia RS 245 has started reaching dealerships and deliveries should commence as soon as the lockdown ends.

Also Read: Skoda Auto Volkswagen India To Set Up Facility With 1,100 Beds To Fight COVID-19

Skoda has brought in the last batch of the current generation of Octavia RS 245 in India and it is scheduled to receive a major upgrade by the end of this year. What takes the exclusivity factor of the RS 245 even higher is the fact that Skoda has reserved only 200 units for India. The main highlight of the RS 245 is the engine. The 245 moniker in the name of the car suggests that it develops 245 hp of power from the 2.0-litre TSI engine. Apart from churning out those power figures, the torque is rated at 370 nm. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic unit, which is paired with a VAQ limited-slip differential to ensure effective power delivery.

The Octavia RS 245 isn’t just about the performance it brings to the table. The cabin comes loaded with features like a flat-bottom supersport steering wheel, virtual cockpit, electrically adjustable front seats, panoramic sunroof, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and dual-zone climate control. Skoda also offers 9 airbags with the car. On the outside, it gets quadra LED headlamps, glossy black ORVMs, a black rear spoiler twin stainless steel exhaust pipes and a rear diffuser.