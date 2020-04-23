Will Tesla’s Cybertruck Float?

Ever since Tesla showcased the Cybertruck at an event in November 2019, it has been the talk of the town. Mainly because of Tesla’s claims regarding this rather boxy and sturdy Electric SUV. Let us clue you in a bit, Tesla has claimed that it will have the capabilities of a pick-up mated with the performance of a sports car. Things don’t end here as it is claimed to have a rather robust outer body which will outstand hits and shocks. And now, Elon Musk, the bossman of Tesla took it to Twitter by answering a query that it might be able to float in water for a while too!

Also read: Tesla Ready To Introduce Robotaxi By The End Of This Year

Those are pretty huge claims if you ask us but when you bring in Tesla into the equation, it seems rather possible that they might be able to bring it all together. Cybertruck being a Tesla, will be powered by a battery that could give it a range of around 600 to 700 km on a single charge. Talk about a do-it-all vehicle which would be environment friendly too! The Cybertruck is still in its prototype phase and is set to go into production in late 2021. The first round of pre-orders for the vehicle was completed in with the Dubai Police placing an order too.

Musk has been pretty vocal about the developments regarding the Cybertruck and has been constantly tweeting about it. Musk revealed on Twitter that the production version of the Cybertruck will be 3% smaller than the prototype and will feature some design tweaks to the center line and window sill height. When Cybertruck was first showcased, it was widely regarded for the room it had on offer on the inside. Tesla claimed that it will be able to accommodate 6 adults in the cabin. And now that Musk has revealed that the production version will be 3% smaller, people asked him about the impact it will have on the interior space. To which, he replied “Maybe 1.5 percent change to interior dimensions. Still very roomy,”

Like we said earlier, Musk has been pretty vocal about the developments regarding the Cybertruck. It is also claimed to have superior off-road capabilities. Confirming the same, Musk tweeted “We’re working on increasing dynamic air suspension travel for better off-roading. Needs to kick butt in Baja”

Given the Tesla co-founder has previously spoken about the Cybertruck’s design being “partly influenced” by the submarine car from the 1977 James Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me, the floating revelation has prompted some to ponder whether the Cybertruck may be able to function as a boat.