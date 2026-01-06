Skoda Super Care Programme Just Changed Car Ownership in India — 4-Year Warranty, Free Services & Zero Worry Driving Explained

Buying a car is only the first step. Living with it day after day is what really matters. Skoda Auto India seems to have kept this in mind as it steps into 2026 with a refreshed approach to ownership. The brand has announced a new service programme called Skoda Super Care, and it focuses on removing the usual worries that come after the keys are handed over.
From 2026 onwards, this programme will be standard with every Skoda sold in India. The idea is simple. Fewer surprises, clearer costs and better support right from the first days of ownership.
At the centre of Skoda Super Care is a strong base package which most buyers usually end up paying extra for.
What Customers Get As Standard:
- 4 years of standard warranty
- 4 years of roadside assistance
- 4 labour free services
These four free services include 2 regular maintenance visits at 15,000 km and 30,000 km. Along with this, Skoda has added 2 early check in services at 1,000 km and 7,500 km. These early visits help customers get familiar with the service network and ensure that the car is checked properly during its initial running period.
According to Skoda, this early contact with service centres is important for building trust and preventing small issues from growing into bigger ones in the future.
Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, shared that ownership is about confidence every time a customer drives, services or needs help. He added that bringing together warranty, roadside support and free services under one programme provides customers with a sense of clarity and peace of mind throughout their journey.
Beyond the basics, Skoda Super Care also brings changes in the way service is experienced.
Customers can expect:
- Easier booking of services through dealers and digital platforms
- Clear and itemised billing
- Faster service turnaround
- Real time information on service status
- Trained technicians and genuine parts
Support will be available through Skoda’s service centres, digital and their customer call centre.
The programme will be delivered through Skoda Auto India’s growing network. The brand is now in 183 cities, with over 325 customer touchpoints in the country. This broad coverage means that help is never too far away, whether it is routine service or roadside assistance.
With Skoda Super Care, the brand is obviously moving beyond just selling cars. It is giving equal importance on what happens after the sale.
In simple words, Skoda wants owning the car to feel stress free and easy. For many buyers, that matters just as much as the driving experience.