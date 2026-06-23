Skoda Slavia Facelift Interior Spied Ahead Of Launch!

The Skoda Slavia facelift has been a long-awaited update in the midsize sedan segment. Rivals like the Hyundai Verna and Honda City have already received updates, and now it is the Slavia’s turn. The sedan has been spotted testing several times in recent months, and the latest spy images finally offer a glimpse of the cabin.
Even though the dashboard is still partially covered, a few important details can be seen. The test car reveals a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system along with the familiar two-spoke steering wheel that is already seen on current Skoda models.
What Does The Interior Reveal?
The overall dashboard layout looks similar to the current Slavia. However, Skoda is expected to introduce a number of feature upgrades that recently made their way to the updated Kushaq.
Expected cabin updates include:
- Larger touchscreen infotainment system
- Bigger digital instrument cluster
- New seat upholstery
- Rear seat massage function
- Improved connected car technology
- Front parking sensors
- New AC compressor
- Wireless smartphone connectivity
The latest spy shots do not show any camera mounted on the windshield. This suggests that ADAS features are unlikely to be offered with the facelift.
Exterior Changes Expected
While most of the front and rear sections remain hidden under camouflage, previous test vehicles have already hinted at several design revisions.
Some expected styling updates are:
- Redesigned front grille
- New LED lighting elements
- Updated headlamp detailing
- Revised front and rear bumpers
- Fresh alloy wheel design
- Updated tail lamp graphics
- Illuminated grille elements similar to the Kushaq
The side profile is expected to remain largely unchanged.
Engine And Gearbox Details
Under the hood, the Slavia facelift is expected to continue with the same turbo petrol engine options currently available.
|Engine
|Power
|Torque
|Transmission
|1.0-litre TSI Petrol
|115 PS
|178 Nm
|Manual, New 8-speed AT Expected
|1.5-litre TSI Petrol
|150 PS
|250 Nm
|7-speed DSG
One notable update could be the replacement of the current 6-speed automatic gearbox with a new 8-speed torque converter unit for the 1.0-litre engine. The new gearbox recently debuted in the Kushaq and could help improve fuel efficiency as well as highway cruising ability.
Features Likely To Continue
Many features from the current model are expected to remain unchanged.
These may include:
- Ventilated front seats
- Electric sunroof
- Wireless charger
- Automatic climate control
- Rear AC vents
- Premium audio system
- Six airbags as standard
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- Powered driver’s seat
Launch Timeline
The updated Slavia is expected to make its debut later this year. Prices are likely to see a slight increase over the current model.
The facelift will continue to compete with the Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Volkswagen Virtus. With fresh styling, additional features and a possible new automatic gearbox, the Slavia could become an even stronger option for buyers looking for a premium midsize sedan.