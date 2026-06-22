Renault Starts Exporting New Duster From India, First 750 SUVs Head To South Africa

Renault has officially started exporting the new-generation Duster from its Chennai facility, with the first batch of 750 units leaving for South Africa.
For Renault, this is more than just another shipment. The Duster has always been one of the brand’s most recognised products, and the start of exports adds another chapter to its story. The company says this is only the beginning, with more international destinations set to receive the India-made SUV as part of a wider export programme.
First Export Batch Leaves Chennai
The initial consignment consists of 750 units of the new Duster. These vehicles are headed to South Africa and are built at Renault’s manufacturing plant near Chennai.
The export programme makes the Duster the latest Renault model from India to be sold overseas. It joins the company’s existing export portfolio that already includes:
- Kwid
- Triber
- Kiger
Renault currently exports vehicles manufactured in India to around 14 countries spread across multiple regions.
India’s Growing Role In Renault’s Plans
The company has highlighted the increasing importance of India within its global operations. Renault believes the country’s manufacturing ecosystem, engineering capability and production quality make it a strong base for serving international markets.
Speaking about the milestone, Renault Group India CEO Stephane Deblaise said India will continue to play a strategic role in the company’s future growth plans. Renault is also targeting annual exports worth around Rs 25,000 crore by 2030.
India-Spec Duster Being Sent Overseas
Interestingly, Renault is exporting the same India-spec Duster to South Africa.
Some of the key design highlights include:
- Distinct Duster lettering on the grille
- Unique headlamp design
- Revised tail-lamps
- Stylish alloy wheels
- Muscular SUV stance
- Modern lighting elements
The limited-run Iconic Launch Edition is also part of the export shipment.
Renault Duster Variant Line-Up
|Variant
|Authentic
|Evolution
|Techno
|Techno Plus
|Iconic
Prices in India currently start from Rs 10.49 lakh and go up to Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Engine Options Available
Buyers can choose from three powertrain options.
|Engine
|Transmission Options
|1.0-litre Turbo Petrol
|6-speed Manual
|1.3-litre Turbo Petrol
|6-speed Manual, 6-speed DCT
|1.8-litre Strong Hybrid
|Automatic
The hybrid version combines a petrol engine with electric assistance for improved efficiency and performance.
Features On Offer
The new Duster comes with a long equipment list.
Some notable features include:
- 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
- Panoramic sunroof
- Wireless phone charger
- Dual-zone climate control
- Ventilated front seats
- Powered tailgate
- Ambient lighting
- Multi-drive modes
- Keyless entry with push-button start
Strong Export History
Renault has been exporting vehicles from India since 2012. The previous-generation Duster was among the first products to be shipped overseas from the country.
Over the years, the export portfolio expanded with the addition of the Kwid, Triber and Kiger. The new Duster now strengthens that lineup and gives Renault another product for international markets.