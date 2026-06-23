Skoda Kodiaq RS Sold Out In Just 6 Minutes After Bookings Opened

Just yesterday, Skoda opened bookings for the Kodiaq RS in India. What happened next surprised many enthusiasts. The entire allocation of 50 units was sold out in just 6 minutes, even before Skoda announced the official price.
It reminds us of last year’s Octavia RS story. The sporty sedan was sold out within 20 minutes of bookings opening. Now, the Kodiaq RS has repeated that success and shown that demand for RS-badged Skodas remains stronger than ever in India.
Only 50 Units For India
Skoda has confirmed that only 50 units of the Kodiaq RS have been allocated for the Indian market in the first batch.
Buyers were required to pay a booking amount of Rs 3 lakh and all available units were quickly reserved.
What Makes It Different?
The Kodiaq RS is based on the regular Kodiaq but gets several changes that give it a more performance-focused personality.
Some of the visual highlights include:
- 20-inch alloy wheels
- Red brake calipers
- RS badges at the front and rear
- Black exterior accents
- Dual exhaust outlets
- Sportier bumpers
- Full LED lighting package
The SUV also gets four colour choices:
|Colour Options
|Moon White
|Magic Black
|Velvet Red
|Steel Grey
Cabin Gets A Sportier Feel
The interior carries plenty of RS-specific touches.
These include:
- Sport seats with RS embossing
- Red contrast stitching
- RS logo on steering wheel
- Multi-colour ambient lighting
- Black and red interior theme
The cabin still retains the premium feel expected from a flagship Skoda SUV while adding a more enthusiastic character.
Feature Loaded SUV
The Kodiaq RS comes with a long list of equipment.
Key features include:
- 12.9-inch touchscreen
- 10.25-inch digital driver’s display
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Panoramic sunroof
- Three-zone climate control
- 13-speaker Canton sound system
- Ventilated and massage front seats
- Wireless chargers with cooling function
- 360-degree camera
- Auto park assist
- Signature Skoda umbrella
Safety kit includes:
- 9 airbags
- Level 2 ADAS
- TPMS
- Hill start assist
- Hill descent control
- ESP
- Driver attention monitor
The Real Story Lies Under The Bonnet
Power comes from a 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine paired with a 7-speed DSG gearbox and all-wheel drive system.
|Specification
|Details
|Engine
|2.0-litre TSI Petrol
|Power
|265 PS
|Torque
|400 Nm
|Transmission
|7-speed DSG
|Drivetrain
|AWD
Skoda says the Kodiaq RS can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 6.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 231 kmph.
The SUV also gets Dynamic Chassis Control, progressive steering and multiple drive modes, including Snow and Off-Road modes.
Expected Price
The Kodiaq RS is expected to be priced around Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom). It will sit at the top of the Kodiaq range and serve buyers looking for a practical seven-seat SUV with strong performance credentials.