Skoda India Registers A 428% Growth In February 2022

Skoda India registered healthy growth for the month of February. Clocking 4053 units in sales, the brand saw a significant jump of 428% compared to the 853 units sold in February 2021. Notably, the major contributor to the sales was the Kushaq which was the brand’s first product under the MQB AO IN platform. Skoda recently launched the mid-size sedan Slavia which is expected to further drive up sales.

Official statement

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “I am delighted with the positive momentum we are witnessing in 2022. Most importantly, this is not about merely selling more cars, it’s about having more happy customers and fans of ŠKODA AUTO in India. This is the perfect platform for our newest family members, the Slavia 1.0 TSI and the SLAVIA 1.5 TSI sedans to arrive and drive us to even greater heights in the coming months.”

Skoda India: recent launches

Skoda recently launched the Slavia at ₹10.69 lakh. The Slavia measures 4,541 mm long, 1,752 mm wide, and 1,487 mm tall with a 2,651 mm wheelbase. Skoda claims that the Slavia is bigger than the first-gen Octavia. The front reveals a typical Skoda face with a butterfly grille. The headlights are L-shaped LED units and the fog lamps are halogen units. The side features 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The interiors of the Slavia bears a strong resemblance to the Octavia and the Kushaq.

The handbrake, switchgear, gear lever, and touch-sensitive climate control unit are borrowed from the Kushaq. The steering wheel is the same twin-spoke leather-wrapped unit with chrome scrollers and audio controls. There are circular A/C vents on the sides which are different from the hexagonal units seen in the Kushaq. Unlike the Kushaq, the Slavia comes with an 8-inch virtual cockpit display. In terms of features, the Slavia is loaded with wireless android auto and apple car play, automatic climate control, reverse parking camera, auto headlamps, auto wipers, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, auto-folding mirrors, wireless charging, ventilated seats, electric sunroof, cruise control, and keyless entry with push-button start.

In terms of practicality, it gets a boot space of 521 liters. The turbocharged 1.0 liter 3 cylinder TSI engine produces 115hp and 175 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It also gets a turbocharged 1.5 liter 4 cylinder TSI engine which produces 150hp and 250 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual or 7 speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.