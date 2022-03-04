Maruti Suzuki Announces Smart Finance Schemes

Maruti Suzuki has announced its smart finance scheme to make the car buying process easier for consumers. Since its introduction in 2020, over ₹15,000 crores worth of loans have been disbursed and 2.6 lakh customers have used the platform. Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance is an AI-driven, online end-to-end car finance marketplace with multiple financiers.

Official statement

Speaking on the campaign, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance since its launch disrupted the market with an evolved digital solution that empowered customers, to avail financing easily and conveniently. We identified that there are three major customer pain points in the car finance process—lack of proper information, lack of transparency, and lack of convenience. In a revolutionary move to enrich the customer experience, we have addressed each of these challenges innovatively and thoughtfully with Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance.”

He added, “Now with an AI-driven, online, end-to-end financing, along with the largest range of financiers, the platform has completely reimagined car-buying for the future. Breaking free from the conventions, with Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, customers can finance their Maruti Suzuki vehicles from anywhere. Through our campaign, we want to educate customers about the transparency, ease, and superior convenience of using the Smart Financeplatform.”

Maruti Suzuki: Recent launches

Maruti Suzuki recently launched its updated Wagon R at ₹5.39 lakh. The exterior design is more or less the same with the only change being the new alloy wheels and a dual-tone exterior body color option. The dual-tone color options are Gallant Red with black roof and Magma Grey with black roof. There’s a new set of 14-inch blacked-out alloy wheels which are present on the top-end ZXI+ variant.

When it comes to the interiors, there is no change for the single-tone color variants. However, variants with dual-tone exterior color will get Modern Grey Melange fabric. The New Wagon R now comes with a 17.78cm SmartPlay Studio system with navigation. The system is supported by 4 speakers and it gets smartphone compatibility as well. Another addition to the feature list is steering-mounted controls. In terms of safety features, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will be equipped with 12+ safety features.

The 12+ safety features include Hill Hold Control for AMT variants, Dual Airbags from base variant, ABS with EBD, Seat Belt with Pre-tensioner and force limiter, seat belt reminder with buzzer, speed alert system, speed-sensitive auto door Lock, rear parking sensors, central locking, childproof rear door lock, security alarm, and front fog lamps.