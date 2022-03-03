MG Motor Launches A New Initiative To Install Chargers Across The Country

In collaboration with Electreefi, Exicom, Echargebays, and Resident Welfare Associations, MG India has launched an initiative to launch 1000 AC fast chargers at residential localities across India. The chargers will be Type 2 chargers, supporting most of the leading current and future EVs. Further, the chargers will be sim-enabled and supported through a sharable Charger Management System. The connected AC charging stations will cater to the residents and visitors of these societies for their EV charging needs, operating 24*7.

Official statement

Speaking on the launch, Rajeev Chaba, President, and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “MG is constantly working towards its mission of enhancing the EV ecosystem in India. With the launch of MG Charge, we will bring increased convenience and address the charging concern of the customers, encouraging more to adopt the EV lifestyle. With this initiative, we will now have a 6-way charging solution for our customers and provide increased assurance and confidence.”

MG: Upcoming launches

MG is all set to launch the facelifted ZS EV on 7th March. The 2022 MG ZS EV will come with an updated front fascia, LED headlamps, DRLs, a new alloy wheel design, a new bumper, and a new taillight design. The interior will get a soft-touch leather dashboard with aluminum accents. The rear seat gets a center armrest and A/C vents.

One can expect a range of colors being offered for the upholstery just like the Astor. The center stage is taken up by the 10.1-inch HD touchscreen which features iSmart technology for connected car features such as voice commands for the various car operations. The screen also offers smartphone connectivity with Android Auto and Apple Car Play. It might get an AI assistant which is basically a droid placed on the Astor’s dashboard that can interact with you.

Other features include a panoramic sunroof, push-button start/stop, 6-way electrically adjustable driver seat, PM 2.5 filter for the A/C, digital instrument cluster, three modes for the steering wheel, heated ORVMS, rain-sensing wipers, digital key with Bluetooth technology, and a 360-degree parking camera. The updated ZS EV will also feature a suite of ADAS features that the Astor offers. The facelift will bring in an improved battery pack and range.