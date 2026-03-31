Skoda Peaq EV Key Specs Revealed – Biggest Skoda SUV With 600+ KM Range

Skoda is getting ready to enter a new phase in its EV journey with the upcoming Peaq SUV. This will be the brand’s new flagship electric model and is based on the Vision 7S concept, bringing a fresh direction for the company’s future lineup.
The Peaq will sit above models like Enyaq and Elroq and will underpin the Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB) platform. It will be offered in three variants with two battery pack options, along with both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations depending on the variant.
Skoda Peaq Dimensions
|Parameter
|Measurement
|Overall Length
|4,874 mm
|Height
|1,664 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,965 mm
|Position
|Largest Skoda model yet
The Skoda Peaq is larger than both the Skoda Enyaq and Skoda Kodiaq, offering a longer wheelbase, making it the most spacious model from the brand.
Exterior
The design follows Skoda’s Modern Solid theme and looks more futuristic than current models.
Key exterior points
- Gloss black front panel with LED light signature
- Matrix LED headlamps with multiple light elements
- Aero styled alloy wheels from 19 to 21 inch
- Flat body lines with wide stance
- Rear spoiler for sporty look
- Up to 10 colour options
The cabin is built with focus on space and comfort along with modern tech.
Interior
Interior highlights
- 13.6 inch portrait touchscreen
- 10 inch digital driver display
- Android based infotainment system
- Augmented reality head up display optional
- Digital key support via phone or smartwatch
- Wireless charging support
Comfort features
Comfort features are also a big focus
- Massage seats with adjustable settings
- Electrically adjustable leg support
- Foldable tables for rear passengers
- Multi mode ambient lighting
- Climate and seat linked wellness system
- Relax and stretch comfort modes
Skoda is also adding its Simply Clever touches
- QR code in boot for usage guide
- Ticket holder
- Cleaning cloth for screen
- Smart storage spaces across cabin
- Foldable table and wellness pack in top trim
The boot space is one of the biggest highlights in this SUV.
- 1,010 litres in 5 seat layout
- 299 litres in 7 seat layout
- 37 litre front trunk (frunk) storage
This makes it one of the most practical EVs in its segment.
Other highlights include flush door handles, panoramic sunroof with adjustable opacity, recycled cabin materials, and optional leather upholstery depending on variant.
Battery and performance details
- 63 kWh and 91 kWh battery packs
- Over 460 km range for smaller battery
- Over 600 km range for larger battery
- Power output up to 299 hp
- 0 to 100 kmph in 6.7 seconds
- Top speed up to 180 kmph
Charging is also quick
- 10 to 80 percent in under 30 minutes on all variants
Higher variants come with a dual motor AWD setup, while base versions use a single motor with RWD.
The Peaq is expected to be Skoda’s most expensive EV when it launches and will also be its most spacious model so far. It may also come to markets like India after its global debut in mid 2026.