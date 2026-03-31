MG Motor India announces up to 2 percent price hike from April 1 2026

JSW MG Motor India has announced a price increase across its main car range starting April 1, 2026. The hike will apply to both electric cars and regular petrol SUVs sold through its standard dealerships. Only the premium MG Select models are kept out of this change.
The company has confirmed that prices will go up by up to 2 percent. This step has been taken to balance rising input costs in manufacturing and supply.
Models affected include popular cars like the MG Motor India lineup such as Comet EV, ZS EV, Astor, Windsor EV and Gloster until it is replaced by the upcoming Majestor.
Key points of price hike
- Price hike starts from April 1, 2026
- Increase is up to 2 percent on most models
- Applies to EV and ICE range
- MG Select models not included
- Cyberster and M9 stay unchanged
Cars like Comet EV, which is the entry model, will see a small rise in price. The same applies to Astor, ZS EV and Hector range. The Gloster SUV will also become slightly more expensive until its new replacement model arrives.
MG has not shared exact model wise price changes yet. Final updated prices will be available at dealerships and on the official website once the hike becomes active.
Why prices are going up
- Rising raw material costs
- Higher production expenses
- Global supply chain pressure
The company has stated that this revision is needed to manage overall cost pressure in the market.
Future plans from MG
- New IM6 electric SUV coming
- New 7 seater plug in hybrid SUV in development
- New SUV lineup planned to rival Creta, Seltos, Duster and Sierra
- These new models will arrive in 2026 and 2027
MG is also preparing a stronger push into both electric and hybrid space. The upcoming IM6 will sit in the premium electric SUV space, while another hybrid SUV based on Wuling Starlight 560 will target the 7 seater segment.
A new mid size SUV range is also planned, which will replace current models like Astor and ZS EV in the future.
This price change comes at a time when the brand is expanding its portfolio and preparing for new launches across multiple segments.