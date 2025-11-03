Skoda Partners with Sitar Maestro Rishab Sharma – When a Sitar Meets 265 Horses on Track!

Skoda Auto India has collaborated with a globally acclaimed sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma to produce a special film that glorifies both performance and art. The partnership unites the emotional tone of the sitar and the active force of the Octavia RS demonstrating how tradition and technology can be in perfect harmony. It also celebrates the return of the performance icon in India on the brand’s 25th anniversary in the country.
The film captures the action of the Octavia RS on the road, with its agile handling and performance combined with the mesmerizing music by Rishab. The project will be a revival of the Octavia RS in India which has always been popular among driving enthusiasts due to its exciting speed and accurate handling.
Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Skoda Auto India, claimed that the collaboration is a manifestation of the spirit of the Octavia RS. He said that the RS is a mark of heritage and thrill and thus it had to have a partnership that reflected its pace and personality. He commended Rishab Sharma’s ability to mix finesse with the power, just as the Octavia RS itself. Gupta also added that the car and the musician symbolize a beautiful balance between tradition and modern performance where passion finds exactness.
Rishab Rikhiram Sharma also gave his opinion about the experience. He explained that both performing music and driving on a racetrack require total attention and a strong attachment to the profession. According to him mastery comes when passion and precision come together. He claimed that this collaboration gave him the opportunity to show the serenity of music and the excitement of speed within a single frame. It was his first-ever performance on a racetrack, making the experience truly memorable.
The Skoda Octavia RS is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine. It generates 265 horsepower and 370 Nm of torque. The engine is mated with a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox which enables the car to accelerate to zero to 100 kmph within 6.4 seconds. The maximum speed is 250kmph.
The Octavia RS arrived in India as a CBU and was offered in limited numbers. All 100 units were being sold out showcasing the cult following of the sedan. It is being launched in India with a price tag of Rs 49.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Skoda’s collaboration with Rishab Rikhiram Sharma beautifully blends music and motion, celebrating the return of the Octavia RS and marking the brand’s 25th year in India. It’s a perfect harmony of art, performance, and passion.