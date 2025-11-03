Ducati Unveils Stunning Scrambler 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition in India — A Masterpiece on Two Wheels!

Ducati has launched a special edition motorcycle in India in to mark ten years of the Scrambler brand – the Scrambler Ducati 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition. This special model has been developed in collaboration with Rizoma, Ducati’s long-time design partner and only 500 units will be produced worldwide.
The Scrambler 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition is more than just a motorcycle. It is a piece of art which incorporates style, creativity and performance. The special Metal Rose finish give it a unique and classy appearance. Rizoma has paid attention to every small detail, including the tank design, mirrors, footrests, and so on, making the bike look balanced and full of character.
Commenting on the launch, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, said, “The Ducati Scrambler Rizoma edition is literally an art piece rolling on two wheels. Rizoma has succeeded in the difficult task of reinterpreting the Scrambler while maintaining its essence. I am thrilled to see the rigor, the attention to detail and the cleanliness of the treatment, including the colour, that Rizoma has incorporated in the concept which is perfect for the celebratory version of the tenth anniversary of Scrambler.”
The bike features a sleek blend of Stone White, black, and Metal Rose colours. The darker shades accentuate the lighter ones, creating a pleasant contrast that gives the motorcycle an elegant and contemporary look. Rizoma’s design touch enriches the Scrambler with a timeless appeal while adding a fresh, futuristic edge.
The Ducati Scrambler 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition is based on the new-generation Scrambler, introduced in 2023. It retains the well-known Scrambler design with updated features and improved performance. The motorcycle is powered by a 73 hp Desmodue twin-cylinder engine with Ride-by-Wire technology, a quickshifter and riding modes to make every ride smoother and safer!
Ducati says this special edition represents freedom, creativity and individuality values that have always characterized the Scrambler spirit.
Scrambler Ducati 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition costs Rs 17.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in India in limited quantities.