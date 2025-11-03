Yokohama India Fuels the Classic Himalayan Drive 2025 — Over 100 Vintage Cars Set to Conquer the Mountains!

The sound of an engine reverberating in the hills is something that has always been timeless and this November, the magic comes back. Yokohama India has collaborated with The Classic Himalayan Drive 2025, a ten day tour which is dedicated to the golden years of motoring. The event starts November 2 and it will host more than a hundred car enthusiasts in India and around the globe – some of them are in the UK, Europe and Sri Lanka.
This passion unites a gorgeous collection of vintage and iconic vehicles including the 1958 Mercedes 180A, the 1970 Ford Mustang, the 2000 Mini Cooper, the Lexus 470, the Jaguar XK8, and the Mercedes 230 CE. These cars will follow part of the historic routes of the Himalayan rallies of the 1980s, traversing picturesque routes and difficult mountainous terrain.
The Classic Himalayan Drive 2025 is expected to be a combination of motoring nostalgia and adventure. The participants will be taken to some of the most scenic places in North India such as Mussoorie, Rishikesh and Manali. The drive is not only about cars but also about people coming together to celebrate their love for motoring, travel, and timeless engineering.
Under this collaboration, the convoy will visit Yokohama Club Network – Batra Tyres in Chandigarh on November 9. This pitstop will serve as a full service station that will provide tyre health check-ups, wheel alignment and balancing services to make sure that all the vehicles involved are in good condition before they proceed with their journey. It will also provide local fans and car lovers with an opportunity to view these well-preserved vintage and modern classics in person.
Gaurav Mahajan, Head of Marketing at Yokohama India, who shared his ideas about the collaboration, remarked that The Classic Himalayan Drive is not merely a motoring event. It is a festival of survival, artisanship, and the simple pleasure of driving. He further stated that the association of the event with Yokohama is a manifestation of the philosophy of the brand to provide high quality products that improve the motoring lifestyle and guarantee performance and safety on every drive.
Through this association, Yokohama India will have a stronger relationship with the automotive society. The Classic Himalayan Drive 2025 is a reminder that the love of driving the pure, raw kind of driving, never dies. It only discovers new paths to follow.