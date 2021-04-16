Skoda Octavia RS 245 Still Available And That Too, With INR 8 Lakh Discount!

The Skoda Octavia RS 245 has a special place reserved in every car enthusiasts’ heart. Skoda showcased it at the Auto Expo 2020 where they also launched it at INR 36 Lakh. Skoda does know how to mark a grand exit as the RS 245 was brought in our country when the company decided to pull the plug on the Octavia. While we are patiently waiting for the updated Octavia to land on our shores, some reports are claiming that there are still some unsold units of the RS 245 stocked with dealers.

More details

And guess what? To clear the inventory, the said dealers are offering a discount of up to INR 8 Lakh!

Possible reasons

You might remember that the Octavia RS 245 was brought here in limited numbers, 200 units to be precise. While the company managed to sell all the units in a short span of time, the pandemic played a little spoilsport here and possibly due to order cancellations, some units of the RS 245 are still unsold. The RS 245 is a revered sedan renowned for the performance it brings on the table for the price it asks for.

Specs and features

The main highlight of the RS 245 is the engine. The 245 moniker in the name of the car suggests that it develops 245 hp of power from the 2.0-litre TSI engine. Apart from churning out those power figures, the torque is rated at 370 nm. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic unit, which is paired with a VAQ limited-slip differential to ensure effective power delivery.

The Octavia RS 245 isn’t just about the performance it brings to the table. The cabin comes loaded with features like a flat-bottom supersport steering wheel, virtual cockpit, electrically adjustable front seats, panoramic sunroof, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and dual-zone climate control. Skoda also offers 9 airbags with the car. On the outside, it gets quadra LED headlamps, glossy black ORVMs, a black rear spoiler twin stainless steel exhaust pipes and a rear diffuser.

New-gen Octavia

Skoda had planned to launch the 4th-gen Octavia in India by the end of 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic blew things out of place.

But now, the company has made it official that it has started production of the new Octavia at its production facility in Shendra, Aurangabad.