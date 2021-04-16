Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Sold Out Again In Just 2 Days!

We recently reported that Bajaj is going to open the booking window for the Chetak and the latest development in that regard is that the bookings are closed already. The Bajaj Chetak is a synonymous name in almost every traditional middle-class Indian family and in its latest electric avatar, quite popular as well. According to the official statement released by the company, it re-opened the booking window on Tuesday morning and decided to pause the bookings once again due to a large number of confirmed orders.

More details

The Pune-based automaker announced that it will ‘review the supply situation’ and will announce details on the next booking round in the future.

Official statement

Commenting on the customer response, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director at Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “We are absolutely delighted to see the fabulous response to the re-opening of bookings for the Chetak electric scooter in Pune and Bengaluru. Covid-led disruptions last year resulted in an unintended and long waiting period but despite that we have seen very few cancellations of bookings. We thank our customers in Pune and Bengaluru for their patience and now this overwhelming response. We are conscious that customers would like to receive early deliveries of Chetak and start enjoying it as soon as possible, hence we have had to take the difficult decision of closing the bookings in view of continuing supply chain uncertainties. However, it is our endeavour to resolve the supply chain issues at the earliest, re-open bookings as well as roll into more cities within the next quarter.”

Specs and pricing

The Chetak has a 3 kWh, IP67-rated battery pack. The electric motor makes 4 kW of power and 16 Nm of torque. The electric scooter has a claimed range of 95 km. It takes 5 hours to fully charge the battery pack. The Chetak Electric further impresses with high-quality components and an exquisite selection of unique metallic colours and trims. A front disc brake, chrome-plated bezels, metallic coloured wheels & a designer stitch seat complete this package.

The Chetak was launched in early 2020 and is available in two variants, Premium and Urbane. The Chetak Premium is priced at ₹ 1.26 lakh while the Urbane is priced at ₹ 1.22 lakh. All prices are on-road, Pune.