The Godzilla Is Alive And Kicking: Nissan Unveils 2022 GT-R and GT-R Nismo

There is no getting around the fact that the Nissan GT-R is an absolute legend. Renowned as the ‘Godzilla’ the R35 GT-R has been eating hypercars and exotic supercars for breakfast since it broke loose in 2007. It has been reported time and again that the Japanese carmaker has been readying a heavily updated version of its Halo set of wheels but for now, we will have to make do with the 2022 version of the GT-R and the GT-R Nismo.

Apart from the regular GT-R and the GT-R Nismo, Nissan has also taken the wraps off a special edition of this monster of a vehicle.

Special edition

To begin with, the special edition gets NISMO’s twin-turbocharged 3.8-litre V-6, still equipped with the same turbochargers used on Nissan’s GT-R GT3-class race car. It produces 600 horsepower and 652Nm of torque. It continues to be paired with a 6-speed DCT gearbox and an all-wheel drivetrain, with sub-3 second 0-100kmph sprint times. As far as visual differences go, the Special Edition cars are finished in a handsome exclusive Stealth Gray with an exposed carbon-fibre hood (non–Special Edition NISMOs also have carbon hoods).

The cars also feature a set of 20-inch forged aluminium alloy wheels with a red rim and NISMO logo and are the first GT-Rs to wear the new Nissan logo, which is on the trunk and centre caps. They also get a unique plaque with red script on their hand-built engines.

Other bits include ‘high-precision, weight balanced’ parts for bits like the piston rings, connecting rods, crankshaft, flywheel, crank pulley and valve springs. The two GT-R models continue to use the existing Brembo calipers and carbon ceramic rotors that are the largest in a Japanese performance car, at 410mm (front) and 390mm (rear).

Although it is a very bitter fact to accept that the current generation of the GT-R has started feeling a little dated and is getting real close to retiring, we are still happy to see the Godzilla soldiering on and still giving a tough time to its rivals. There are rumours rounding up on the Internet which claim that Nissan will tweak the current GT-R’s twin-turbocharged V6 with an inline 48-volt starter-generator to create a mild-hybrid system. This will allegedly serve two purposes: help the GT-R meet tighter emission standards and also add a bit more power to Godzilla’s punch.