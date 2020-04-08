Hero MotoCorp Extends Warranty And Service Support In View Of Nationwide Lockdown

Hero MotoCorp recently announced that they have extended the duration of all its warranty and free services in view of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. We have witnessed this in the past as well that manufacturers, keeping customer-centricity in mind have extended warranty and free services, as due to the lockdown, all the workshops, dealerships and service centres are shut.

For the benefit of all its existing customers, the Company has extended services that were getting exhausted during the lock-down period. These services have been extended to ensure that all customers maintain social distancing and are not required to visit dealerships in a rush.

The extended services include –

All scheduled Free Service (FSC) expiring between March 21 to April 30will be extended till June 30, 2020

All services under Joyride (AMC) expiring between March 21 to April 30 will be extended till June 30, 2020

All vehicles for which the warranty is expiring during the lockdown period will be extended until June 30, 2020

(as per terms and conditions of warranty)

Hero MotoCorp is also offering Road Side Assistance, where permitted by local authorities. The Company is also operating a toll-free 24×7 customer helpline number (18002660018) to support all customer queries related to sales, after-sales, service, warranty, and other support.

Such steps are deemed necessary in these chaotic times so as to reassure the customers that despite the turbulent times, manufacturers have their benefit in mind. It is very unsafe to step out of our homes because of the coronavirus outbreak and as a result of the same, customers are worried that they might lose out on the warranty and free service. Enter manufacturers, who have announced the extension of warranty and free services so their customers don’t feel neglected in these tough times.

Hero MotoCorp recently made news when they revealed the specifications of the BS6 Xpulse 200. In its latest guise, Xpulse 200 makes 17.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and has a peak torque output of 16.4 Nm at 4,500 rpm. In its previous BS4 avatar, it used to make 18 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 17.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. In the transition to BS6, it has gained a few kilos too as the Xpulse 200 now weighs 157 kg which is 3 kg heavier than the BS4 iteration.